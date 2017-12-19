HHS Says Employees Misconstrued Guidelines For Budget Writing As A Banned List Of Words

The agency has come under fire for providing employees with words that should be avoided as they prepare for the Fiscal Year 2019 budget process. Many took it as a banning the words that included "vulnerable" and "diversity." But the Department of Health and Human Services says that is not the case.

The Washington Post: Debate Erupts Within HHS About 'Words To Avoid' Such As 'Vulnerable,' 'Diversity' And 'Entitlement'

Health and Human Services Department officials confirmed Monday that they had singled out a handful of words that should be avoided in the upcoming budget process, but said they had not blocked employees from using them outright. A department spokesman further said that the guidance came from within HHS, not from the Office of Management and Budget. (Eilperin and Sun, 12/18)

The Hill: Dems Fuel Uproar Over ‘Banned’ CDC Words

Democrats in the House and Senate are demanding answers from the Trump administration after a report that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was banned from using some words and phrases in official documents. On Friday, The Washington Post reported that senior CDC officials in charge of the budget told the agency’s policy analysts of a list of words they shouldn’t use in documents they are preparing for next year’s budget. The banned terms included “fetus,” “transgender” and “science-based.” (Weixel and Roubein, 12/18)

In other news from the Health and Human Services Department —

Politico: HHS Defends Withholding Comments Critical Of Abortion, Transgender Policy

HHS is defending its decision to withhold more than 10,000 public comments on a proposal that could affect access to abortion and care for transgender patients. “There has been a voluminous response to the [request for information], and the center’s team is working through a review of the submissions,” Shannon Royce, who leads the agency’s Center for Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships and is overseeing the proposal, said in a statement on Monday night. (Diamond, 12/18)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription