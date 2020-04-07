HHS Watchdog Report Finds Hospitals Are Seriously Grappling With Equipment And Protective Gear Shortages

In the first nationwide assessment for how hospitals are handling the pandemic, the facilities told HHS' Office of Inspector General that they're increasingly "turning to new, sometimes un-vetted, and non-traditional sources of supplies and medical equipment." The report finds that health systems need more help with tests, supplies and equipment; workforce flexibility; bed capacity; financial assistance; and centralized communication and information, including more and better data about the virus. President Donald Trump waved off the findings.

Modern Healthcare: HHS Watchdog: Hospitals Need More Help To Fight COVID-19

Health systems are struggling with testing and caring for COVID-19 patients and keeping their staff safe, according to a new report from HHS' Office of Inspector General. In the first nationwide assessment of how hospitals are coping with the pandemic, the agency found that hospitals are grappling with serious COVID-19 testing supply shortages and long wait times for test results. They're also dealing with shortages of personal protective equipment, ventilators, medical gas, toilet paper, linens, food and other essential supplies. (Brady, 4/6)

Politico: Trump Blasts HHS Watchdog For Report On Hospital Shortages

"It's just wrong," Trump said during a briefing of the White House coronavirus task force, without providing evidence detailing what was incorrect. "It still could be her opinion. When was she appointed? Do me a favor and let me know. Let me know now. I have to know," the president said in response to a question about the findings. Trump's comments were directed at Principal Deputy Inspector General Christi Grimm and prompted by a report based on interviews with administrators from 324 hospitals and health systems between March 23 to March 27. (Ehley and Ollstein, 4/6)

The Hill: Trump Says IG Report Finding Hospital Shortages Is 'Just Wrong'

He implied that he is mistrustful of inspectors general more broadly. He recently fired the inspector general of the intelligence community, which has drawn outrage from Democrats."Did I ear the word inspector general?" Trump said in response to the reporter's question about the findings. "It's just wrong," Trump said of the report. (Sullivan, 4/6)

CNN: Fact Check: Trump Disputes HHS IG Report, Repeats Several Other False Claims At Monday's Coronavirus Briefing

President Donald Trump made yet another series of false and misleading claims at his Monday coronavirus briefing, during which he repeatedly criticized reporters and frequently departed from his prepared text. Trump repeated false claims about coronavirus testing and about the Obama administration's response to the H1N1 pandemic, baselessly dismissed a new report about hospital shortages of critical supplies, and played down early problems with a new small business lending program. He also repeated some of his old false claims about trade with China. (Subramaniam, Dale, Fox, Alvarez and Lybrand, 4/6)

