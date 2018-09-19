HHS Will Take Lead In Trump’s New Strategy To Prepare Country For Bioterror Threats

Officials from the Pentagon, Agriculture and Homeland Security departments will also be involved in the committee, which will survey the country's preparedness for natural and man-made threats.

The Associated Press: White House Sets 'New Direction' In Biodefense Strategy

The Trump administration on Tuesday released a new biodefense strategy that it said takes a more comprehensive approach to preparing the nation for deliberate biological attacks and natural outbreaks of infectious disease. The goal of the strategy, which was required by Congress, is to more effectively prevent, prepare for and respond to biological threats, which the document said are "among the most serious threats" facing the U.S. and the world. (Burns, 9/18)

The Hill: Trump Directs Government To Step Up Defenses Against Bioterrorism

“My Administration is focused on strengthening our Nation’s defenses against the full range of threats to our health and security, including those of a biological nature,” Trump said in a statement. “With these actions today, I am reaffirming my unwavering commitment to protecting the American people, the American homeland, and the American way of life.” (Sullivan, 9/18)

Politico: Trump Puts HHS In Charge Of Defense Against Biological Threats

The committee includes officials from the Pentagon, Agriculture and Homeland Security departments and will review capabilities across the intelligence community and 15 executive branch agencies. It will assess the agencies' ability to respond to both man-made and naturally occurring biological threats, HHS Secretary Alex Azar said during a press briefing. That survey will influence spending priorities in fiscal 2020, with the biggest effects likely to be seen in 2021, he said. (Owermohle, 9/18)

In other news from the Trump administration —

The New York Times: U.S. Loses Track Of Another 1,500 Migrant Children, Investigators Find

The Trump administration is unable to account for the whereabouts of nearly 1,500 migrant children who illegally entered the United States alone this year and were placed with sponsors after leaving federal shelters, according to congressional findings released on Tuesday. The revelation echoes an admission in April by the Department of Health and Human Services that the government had similarly lost track of an additional 1,475 migrant children it had moved out of shelters last year. (Nixon, 9/18)

