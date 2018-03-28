High-Profile Negotiations Between Piedmont Healthcare And Blue Cross Come Down To Wire

Media outlets report on hospital and health system news from Georgia, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Georgia Health News: Piedmont Vs. Blue Cross Contract Dispute Coming Down To The Wire

The high-profile negotiations have evolved into the brinkmanship that often occurs in contract disputes between hospitals and health insurers. Piedmont Healthcare and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia face a March 31 deadline before their reimbursement contract runs out. (Miller, 3/27)

Modern Healthcare: Ascension To Sell St. Vincent's Medical Center To Hartford HealthCare

Ascension has signed a letter of intent to sell St. Vincent's Medical Center to Hartford HealthCare, the organizations announced Tuesday. Bridgeport, Conn.-based St. Vincent's includes a 473-bed community teaching hospital, a 76-bed inpatient psychiatric facility, a large multispecialty provider group and a special needs services arm. It employs more than 3,200 associates. If the transaction closes after customary regulatory reviews, St. Vincent's would continue to operate in compliance with Catholic traditions. (Kacik, 3/27)

Modern Healthcare: Jefferson Health And Einstein Healthcare To Merge

Jefferson Health and Einstein Healthcare Network have signed a letter of intent to merge, which would create the largest residency program in the Philadelphia area. Jefferson has grown from a three-hospital academic medical center anchored in Philadelphia to a 14-hospital system with about $5 billion in annual revenue. It has been incrementally growing its network over the past several years through partnerships with Abington in the Pennsylvania suburbs, Aria Health in the Philadelphia region, Magee Rehabilitation also in Philadelphia, Kennedy in New Jersey and Philadelphia University. (Kacik, 3/27)

