Home Care Industry Worried About Immigration Policies Even For Workers In Country Legally

About a quarter of the nearly three million people who work in the home health care industry are immigrants. And some of the administration's stances could negatively effect the pipeline for that workforce.

NPR: U.S. Immigration Policy Threatens Shake-Up In Home Health Aide Business

On a rare rainy night in Albuquerque, two dozen students are learning the proper way to care for older people. Teacher Liliana Reyes is reviewing the systems of the body — circulatory, respiratory and so on — to prepare them for an upcoming exam. These students are seeking to join a workforce of about 3 million people who help older adults remain in their homes. They assist these clients with things like bathing, dressing, and taking medication on time. (Jaffe, 3/5)

In other news from the administration —

The Associated Press: US Makes Cuba Embassy Cuts Permanent After 'Health Attacks'

Citing mysterious "health attacks" in Havana, the United States said Friday it is making permanent its withdrawal of 60 percent of its diplomats from Cuba, extending an action that has hurt the island nation's economy and cramped Cubans' ability to visit the U.S. Last October, the State Department ordered non-essential embassy personnel and the families of all staff to leave Havana, arguing the U.S. could not protect them from unexplained illnesses that have harmed at least 24 Americans. But by law, the department can only order diplomats to leave for six months before either sending them back or making the reductions permanent. (3/2)

The Hill: Trump On New Diet Following Physical Exam: Report

President Trump is reportedly cutting back on junk food as part of a new diet. The president, who frequently drinks Diet Coke and eats cheeseburgers, is taking recent doctor recommendations seriously, three people familiar with Trump's diet told Bloomberg News on Friday. Navy Rear Adm. Dr. Ronny Jackson said in January after Trump's first physical exam as president that Trump was in overall "excellent" health. But the doctor's report also revealed that the 239-pound president is one pound away from being considered obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's body mass index calculator. (Delk, 3/2)

