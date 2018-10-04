Hopeful Of Taking The House, Dems Quietly Readying For Slew Of Investigations Into Health Law ‘Sabotage’

But party leaders insist that, if they do gain control of the House, they want to be careful to make sure their inquiries into the Trump administration's moves on health care will be focused on real policy rather than point-scoring.

Politico: House Democrats Plan Investigations Blitz Over Trump Health Policies

Democrats are quietly preparing to launch a slew of investigations into the Trump administration's health care moves if they retake the House in November, aiming to freeze the White House's efforts to unravel Obamacare and probe the administration's care of immigrant kids. The wide-ranging inquiries, coordinated across multiple committees, would focus on the administration’s most controversial actions on health care, which include chipping away at the Affordable Care Act, urging the courts to gut the health law's protections for pre-existing conditions, and separating migrant families at the border, lawmakers and aides told POLITICO. (Cancryn and Ollstein, 10/4)

In other health law news —

Des Moines Register: Farm Bureau Health Coverage Will Be Cheaper, But Not Offered To All

Applicants for the Iowa Farm Bureau's new health coverage will be asked whether they've been diagnosed or treated for a range of ailments, including diabetes, heart problems, or mental issues, new documents show. The company could turn away or charge more to some applicants with pre-existing health problems, company officials acknowledged Wednesday. (Leys, 10/3)

