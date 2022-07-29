Hopes For Seniors’ Health Cost Reduction Seen In Spending Deal
AP reports on cautious optimism raised by moves by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin to help the budget bill pass. Meanwhile, the Washington Post notes drug companies' profits are under unusual threat due to the deal. Democrats also plan to try to add insulin price protections in.
AP:
Deal On Capitol Hill Could Ease Seniors' Health Costs
A deal on Capitol Hill that could cut prescription drug costs for millions of Medicare beneficiaries was cautiously cheered by older Americans and their advocates Thursday even as many worried it might never come to fruition. The health care and climate agreement struck by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin includes landmark provisions that could help senior citizens, including a cap on out-of-pocket Medicare drug costs and a requirement that the government negotiate prices on some high-cost drugs. (Sedensky and Johnson, 7/28)
The Washington Post:
Manchin Deal Puts Drug Companies In Line For A Rare Loss On Drug Pricing
After winning the support of Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), Senate Democrats say they will pass a sweeping bill as early as next week that, along with climate and deficit-reduction measures, would give Medicare powers to negotiate prices on select numbers of the costliest drugs for the first time since Congress passed the prescription drug benefit for seniors in 2003. (Rowland, 7/28)
The Washington Post:
Manchin Says He ‘Never Walked Away’ As Democrats Push Spending Deal
The bill includes the largest investment in fighting climate change in U.S. history, aiming to boost clean-energy technology even as it delivers some of the support Manchin sought for fossil fuels. It also aims to lower health-care costs, particularly through changes to Medicare that could reduce some prescription drug prices for seniors. Speaking to reporters later Thursday, Schumer announced that Democrats plan to add other elements that target the price of insulin. (Romm, DeBonis and Sotomayor, 7/28)
The Hill:
Health Care — Dems Look To Add Insulin To Schumer-Manchin Deal
The move to include insulin measures in the party-line package, which is set to get a vote as soon as next week, comes as a separate bipartisan insulin bill has hit obstacles. Potential measures to be included are: A $35-per-month cap on what patients have to pay out-of-pocket for the drug. Allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prices for insulin. (Sullivan, Weixel and Choi, 7/28)
KHN:
KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: Manchin Makes A Deal
The Democrats’ on-again, off-again budget bill is apparently on again, and it’s bigger than expected. In a surprise move, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to expand the scope of the limited health bill that was headed to the Senate floor to also include climate change and some tax increases for corporations and certain wealthy Americans. (7/28)