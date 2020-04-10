Hospitals That Want To Use Stimulus Funds For COVID-19 Patients Must Agree To No ‘Surprise’ Medical Bills

The stimulus bill includes $100 billion for the health care system to use to treat coronavirus patients, and the White House said hospitals that accept the grants will have to certify that they won’t try to collect more money than the patient would have otherwise owed if the medical attention had been provided in network. Meanwhile, lawmakers may use the next stimulus package to help address the broader issue of surprise medical bills. News outlets report on other insurance coverage and Medicaid developments, as well.

The Associated Press: White House Says No 'Surprise' Bills For COVID-19 Patients

Hospitals taking money from the $2 trillion stimulus bill will have to agree not to send “surprise” medical bills to patients treated for COVID-19, the White House said Thursday. Surprise bills typically happen when a patient with health insurance gets treated at an out-of-network emergency room, or when an out-of-network doctor assists with a hospital procedure. They can run from hundreds of dollars to tens of thousands. Before the coronavirus outbreak, lawmakers in Congress had pledged to curtail the practice, but prospects for such legislation now seem highly uncertain. (Alonso-Zaldivar, 4/10)

Politico: 'Surprise' Billing Fix Could Hitch Ride On Next Coronavirus Relief Bill

The coronavirus crisis is spurring leaders of two congressional health committees to renew bipartisan efforts to end “surprise” medical bills over fears that thousands of Americans exposed to the disease could get hit by staggering balances for out-of-network or emergency care. The issue sharply divided hospitals, doctors and insurers before the outbreak and triggered expensive lobbying campaigns by moneyed health interests and private equity companies with stakes in firms that staff hospitals with physicians. (Luthi, 4/9)

The Hill: Insurance Companies Reduce Premiums Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Several major insurance companies are reducing premiums due to fewer claims amid social distancing measures put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. State Farm announced that a dividend of up to $2 billion will go to its auto insurance customers, who will receive a credit of about 25 percent of their premium for the time period of March 20 through May 31, though exact percentages will vary by state. The insurance giant noted it is receiving fewer claims as many Americans have begun working remotely and forgoing their commutes. (Moreno, 4/9)

The Hill: Insurers To Lawmakers: Health Insurance Policies 'Were Not Designed' For Pandemics

A group of associations that represent members of the health insurance industry penned a letter to a pair of congressional lawmakers from California noting that health insurance companies are not built to withstand pandemics such as the current coronavirus outbreak. "Insurance coverage works by spreading risk, but that model simply cannot account for a situation in which losses are catastrophic and nearly universal," the collective wrote in a letter dated April 2, Roll Call reported. "Standard business interruption policies do not, and were not designed to, provide coverage against communicable diseases such as COVID-19, and as such, were not actuarially priced to do so." (Johnson, 4/8)

Modern Healthcare: Insurers Speed Payments, Offer Loans To Support Providers During COVID-19

An increasing number of health insurers are supporting healthcare providers during the COVID-19 pandemic by speeding up claims payments or offering loans to bolster their finances, which have been weakened by stay-at-home orders and the deferral of elective procedures. Highmark, the Pittsburgh-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield insurer, announced this week that it would provide $30 million in advance payments to more than 1,700 local primary care practices participating in its value-based reimbursement program. The payments would normally be made in June but will begin going out this week. (Livingston, 4/9)

The Hill: Coronavirus Double Whammy: Unemployed And Uninsured

Millions of Americans have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic — but many also lost their employer-sponsored health insurance, dealing a double whammy to suffering workers. While many of those people are now eligible for insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces or Medicaid, the White House isn’t promoting either of those options. The Trump administration in recent years has also added more red tape and obstacles for people looking to sign up for those programs and hasn't shown any signs it will waive those requirements because of the pandemic. (Hellmann, 4/9)

Modern Healthcare: States Want To Pay Medicaid Providers Retainer Fees To Stay Open

State Medicaid directors Monday sent a letter to the CMS and the Office of Management and Budget asking both agencies to allow states to make retainer payments to essential Medicaid providers during the COVID-19 outbreak. "Many of the providers who serve our 72 million members are at risk of closing their doors in a matter of days or weeks due to extraordinary costs (e.g., staffing, PPE) and loss of typical visit volume," wrote the National Association of Medicaid Directors. (Brady, 4/9)

Kaiser Health News: KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: Who Will Pay For COVID-19 Care?

In the absence of clear leadership from the federal government, states and private companies are pursuing their own plans to help Americans cope with the coronavirus pandemic. But while there are many examples of public and private officials working cooperatively, underlying political battles are also taking place, particularly when it comes to how to distribute funding already provided by Congress and funding that may be provided in the coming weeks and months. (4/9)

