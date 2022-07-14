House Advances Bill To Give Veterans Coverage For Burn Pit Exposure
The bill now goes back to the Senate. It authorizes about $285 billion over the next decade to treat ailments that have been tied to the military's customary practice of disposing of trash — including toxic substances — in burn pits. It would streamline veterans’ access to such care and would cover any service member stationed in a combat zone for the last 32 years.
CNN:
House Passes Amended Burn Pit Legislation
The House on Wednesday passed long-awaited legislation that would help millions of veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits during their military service. The bill, which removes the burden on veterans to prove that their toxic exposure resulted in certain harmful conditions, passed the House in a 342-88 vote, correcting a legislative snag that had held up the legislation through the July Fourth recess. (Dean, Foran and Mizelle, 7/13)
The New York Times:
House Passes Bill To Expand Health Benefits For Burn Pit Exposure
It would be one of the largest expansions of veterans benefits in the history of the Department of Veterans Affairs, said Denis McDonough, the agency’s secretary, on par with the Agent Orange Act that broadened access for Vietnam War veterans exposed to the toxic substance that was used as an herbicide and endangered generations of Laotians. (Lai and Ismay, 7/13)
Roll Call:
Compromise Veterans Bill Passes House, Heads Back To Senate
The revised bill drops the Senate-passed tax provision, though House members expressed frustration with the additional time and effort needed to get the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk. “Our veterans do not have the time for technicalities. Their lives are literally on the line," Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., said during floor debate. (Lerman, 7/13)
In other news from Capitol Hill —
WUSF Public Media:
Health Care Advocates Call On Congress To Close Coverage Gap, Say Abortion Ruling Adds Urgency
Congress has been meeting this week for the first time since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and health care advocates are urging lawmakers to spend the time closing the insurance coverage gap. (Colombini, 7/13)
Axios:
Manchin Broaches A Stand-Alone Drug Pricing Bill
Congressional Democrats see government drug price negotiations as a core part of a reconciliation bill – but one key swing lawmaker suggested Wednesday that piece could wind up being an end in itself. (Bettelheim, 7/14)