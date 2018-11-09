House Democrats Already Mulling Vote To Intervene In Lawsuit Against Health Law

The potential vote would serve as an intervention in the lawsuit working its way through the courts that could effectively kill the health law. It would also force Republicans to go on record almost immediately against the popular provisions of the ACA, such as protections for preexisting conditions.

The Hill: House Dems Plan Key Vote On Pre-Existing Conditions

House Democrats are planning to hold a vote to protect people with pre-existing conditions, a key issue that powered their victory on Tuesday, quickly after taking the majority next year. A House Democratic aide said the vote would be on a measure to have the House of Representatives formally intervene in an anti-ObamaCare lawsuit to defend the health law. (Sullivan, 11/8)

Politico: House Democrats Weigh Joining Obamacare Suit

The move would come soon after the next Congress is sworn in and marks an early attempt to make good on campaign pledges to protect the Affordable Care Act, House sources told POLITICO. Bringing up a resolution to intervene in the case also would force an early vote that puts chamber's Republicans on record about protecting the law and its popular preexisting condition protections.(Ollstein and Cancryn, 11/8)

WBUR: Rep. Neal, Poised To Chair Ways And Means, Will Prioritize Health Care And Trump's Tax Returns

With Democrats now poised to seize control of the U.S. House from Republicans, Congressman Richard Neal of Springfield is ready to take on a more powerful role. The 69-year-old said Wednesday that his plans include protecting Social Security and the Affordable Care Act, and requesting President Trump's tax returns. (DeFeudis, 11/8)

And in health law news from the states —

Sacramento Bee: Covered California Kicks Off Open Enrollment Campaign At Sacramento Event

Covered California, the Golden State’s health insurance marketplace, leaped into its open enrollment period at its headquarters in Sacramento on Thursday morning, commissioning a choreographer and dancers to depict how unexpected life events can leave people thankful they have medical coverage. (Anderson, 11/8)

Seattle Times: Washington State Obamacare Signups Increase; 190,000 So Far This Month

Despite changes to the Affordable Care Act during the past couple of years, local health-insurance officials are optimistic that the state’s health-insurance exchange will flourish in 2019. Since enrollment for 2019 began Nov. 1, about 190,000 people have signed up for health insurance through the Washington Health Benefit Exchange, which is about 5 percent more than the same period last year. (Blethen, 11/8)

MPR: MNsure Says Open Enrollment Off To Smooth Start

MNsure officials say they consumers are showing strong interest in buying non-group health plans for next year, despite the end of the federal mandate to have coverage. MNsure CEO Nate Clark said through Wednesday, the agency's website had nearly 190,000 visits and that its comparison shopping tool has logged more than 3,300 sessions since open enrollment began November first. (Zdechlik, 11/8)

