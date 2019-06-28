House Democrats Question If Gilead’s Decision To Donate Free Doses Of PrEP Had Anything To Do With Patents

Gilead has said it will donate 2.4 million bottles per year of Truvada for PrEP to the effort, and has previously denied accusations that the negotiations to do so have any connections to patents. But on Thursday Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) demanded details from Gilead's discussions with the U.S. government over the deal.

The Washington Post: Gilead’s Deal To Provide Free HIV Prevention Drug Truvada For Trump Effort Is Getting House Scrutiny

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee is expanding the committee’s review of Gilead Science’s patent claims relating to Truvada for PrEP, the company’s drug that prevents HIV infection. In a letter released Thursday, Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) demanded emails and other information from Gilead about negotiations that led to Gilead’s pledge to donate free doses of the drug for President Trump’s effort to eradicate HIV by 2030. (Rowland, 6/27)

Stat: Doctors Without Borders Chastises Gilead On Its HIV-Related Drug

At issue is an injectable medication called AmBisome that is used to combat cryptococcal meningitis, which is the second biggest killer of people living with HIV, after tuberculosis, according to the group. And the World Health Organization estimates the infection is responsible for 15% of HIV-related deaths globally. Last September, Gilead committed to widening access shortly after the WHO recommended AmBisome — when combined with another medicine — as the preferred treatment over side effect concerns caused by an older drug. As part of the effort, the company promised what it called “no-profit pricing” and also agreed to expedite registration in the 116 countries. (Silverman, 6/27)

Modern Healthcare: House Dems Question Gilead's HIV Drug Donations

"Gilead has taken the position that the government's patents are not valid," the lawmakers wrote. "We would like to understand whether these patents played any role in the negotiations between the company and (HHS), and whether Gilead has otherwise engaged in negotiations with the U.S. government regarding these patents." (Johnson, 6/27)

CQ: Oversight Democrats Review CDC Deal With HIV Drug Maker

President Donald Trump touted the donation as a step towards ending the HIV epidemic. But some public health experts balked. They asked the CDC to enforce its own patents on the HIV prevention drug, which was discovered with the use of federal research dollars. They called for Gilead, the drugmaker that sells Truvada for PrEP, to pay royalties and lower the price. (Kopp, 6/27)

