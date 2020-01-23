House Lawmakers To Haul Juul, Other Companies Into Hearings To Grill Them On Youth Vaping Epidemic

Many of the companies are also subjects of multiple congressional investigations into marketing and business practices that allegedly target young people.

Stat: Juul And Other Major Vape Makers Will Testify Before Congress

Five leading e-cigarette companies will be dragged before Congress early next month, according to a Wednesday afternoon announcement from Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.). It’ll be the first chance for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to question or scold many of these companies for their alleged role in fueling the growing youth vaping epidemic. Five companies, Juul, Logic, NJOY, Fontem, which makes the product “blu,” and Reynolds American, which makes “VUSE,” will testify on Feb. 5. It’s the latest in a spate of bad news for the beleaguered industry, which has been staring down the possibility of the government banning flavored e-cigarettes altogether. (Florko, 1/22)

The Hill: Vaping Company Executives Set To Testify In House Investigation

Five of the country’s largest e-cigarette manufacturers are slated to testify before a House subcommittee about their role in allegedly promoting the youth vaping epidemic. Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.), chairwoman of the House Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, said Juul, Logic, NJOY, Fontem (blu) and Reynolds American Inc. are scheduled to testify on Feb. 5. The companies represent 97 percent of the total U.S. e-cigarette market, she said. (Weixel, 1/22)

Meanwhile, in Florida —

Health News Florida: Senate Panel Supports Age Increase For Tobacco, Vaping Purchase

Florida would tighten tobacco and vaping regulations as smoking, chewing tobacco and using electronic cigarettes would be off limits for anyone under age 21, under a bill that started moving forward Tuesday in the Senate. Members of the Senate Health Policy Committee unanimously approved a measure (SB 810) that would make it illegal for people under 21 to use tobacco products no matter the delivery system, consistent with a new federal law. (Sexton, 1/22)

