House Republicans Aim For Votes On Three Anti-Abortion Measures
One of the planks of the Republicans' plan includes new rules allowing fast-tracking of legislation permanently banning federal funding of abortion. Separately, it's still unclear how abortion pills will be available at retail pharmacies, and what prices will be charged.
Roll Call:
For New GOP House Majority, A Focus On Abortion Messaging
The House GOP majority plans to vote this week on three measures aimed at emphasizing its opposition to abortion, including a rules package that will fast-track consideration of legislation permanently banning federal funding of abortion. (Raman, 1/9)
The Washington Post:
What To Know About Getting Abortion Pills At CVS, Walgreens And Your Local Pharmacy
When will I be able to get abortion pills from my local pharmacy? That is not yet clear. The online telemedicine platform GoodRx is already listing prices for mifepristone, suggesting to some experts that pharmacies in states where abortion is legal have begun preparing to dispense the drug. Prices start at just over $30, with an average retail price of close to $75. (Stead Sellers, 1/9)
Stat:
Telehealth Abortion Providers Eye New Options For Patients
Several telemedicine companies that provide medication abortion expressed enthusiasm for opening up local pickup for patients — an option that could increase access for those who live in states where abortion is not currently legal. (Palmer, 1/9)
In Texas, developments on birth control —
The 19th:
Planned Parenthood Asks Judge To Rule In Texas Fraud Lawsuit
Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Texas Planned Parenthood affiliates have asked a judge for a ruling in their favor in a lawsuit brought by the state of Texas that accused Planned Parenthood of Medicaid fraud. (Gerson, 1/9)
AP:
Birth Control Ruling To See Fresh Scrutiny At Texas Capitol
Starting Tuesday, access to reproductive healthcare is likely to command fresh scrutiny before the Republican-controlled Texas Capitol, where new restrictions are on the table in the first session since a stringent statewide abortion ban took effect. Texas’ abortion ban is one of the nation’s strictest, allowing no exceptions in cases of rape or incest, and Republican leaders have been non-committal about adding carveouts over the next five months. (Coronado, 1/10)