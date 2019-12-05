House To Vote On Bill Geared Toward Helping Hospitals That Are Overwhelmed With Robocalls

For hospitals, the issue of robocalls is a life-or-death problem. A provision in the House's version of the legislation is designed specifically to protect the medical facilities from such scam calls.

Modern Healthcare: Hospitals Bombarded By Robocalls Look To Congress For Help

For most everyday citizens, robocalls are an unwelcome annoyance. For hospitals, the stakes are much higher. Robocallers have clogged hospital phone lines reserved for patients, wasted staff time, preyed on unsuspecting patients by imitating hospital phone numbers, impersonated law enforcement to threaten doctors and disturbed sick patients in their hospital beds. Congress heard hospitals' complaints, and the U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote Wednesday on first steps to protect medical centers from robocalls. (Cohrs, 12/4)

In other health care technology news —

The Wall Street Journal: DexCom’s Blood-Sugar-Monitor Data Sharing Returns After Outage

DexCom Inc. said Wednesday a data-sharing feature for its diabetes devices is now operating at “full service levels” after a technology problem caused the service to crash over the weekend. The lapse, which began early Saturday, blocked many parents’ and caregivers’ smartphones from remotely receiving blood-sugar readings of diabetes patients who wear DexCom’s glucose monitors. (Loftus, 12/4)

