How Industry-Friendly Lawmakers Undermined DEA’s Power At Height Of Opioid Crisis

Members of Congress pushed through a law to weaken aggressive Drug Enforcement Administration efforts against drug distribution companies that were supplying corrupt doctors and pharmacists who peddled narcotics to the black market. The Washington Post and "60 Minutes" investigate.

The Washington Post: The Opioid Epidemic: How Congress And Drug Company Lobbyists Worked To Neutralize The DEA

In April 2016, at the height of the deadliest drug epidemic in U.S. history, Congress effectively stripped the Drug Enforcement Administration of its most potent weapon against large drug companies suspected of spilling prescription narcotics onto the nation’s streets. By then, the opioid war had claimed 200,000 lives, more than three times the number of U.S. military deaths in the Vietnam War. Overdose deaths continue to rise. There is no end in sight. (Higham and Bernstein, 10/15)

The Washington Post: Who Is Joe Rannazzisi: The DEA Man Who Fought The Drug Companies And Lost

Joe Rannazzisi is a man of strong passions who admits that he has a temper. For more than a decade, he was the frontman in the government’s war against opioid abuse. As head of the Office of Diversion Control for the Drug Enforcement Administration, he was responsible for cracking down on doctors, pharmacies, drug manufacturers and distributors who did not follow the nation’s prescription drug laws. He said he worked hard to uphold the law, until he was pushed out by members of Congress and an industry campaign that he says has resulted in a weakening of the nation’s drug laws at a time of unprecedented crisis. (Higham and Bernstein, 10/15)

The Washington Post: Rep. Tom Marino: Drug Czar Nominee And The Opioid Industry’s Advocate In Congress

Tom Marino is a four-term Republican member of the House who represents a district in northeastern Pennsylvania that has been hard-hit by the opioid crisis. Yet Marino also has been a friend on Capitol Hill of the giant drug companies that distribute the pain pills that have wreaked so much devastation around the nation. Marino was the chief advocate of the Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act, which requires the government to meet a higher bar before taking certain enforcement actions. (Higham and Bernstein, 10/15)

In other news on the epidemic —

Stat: Teamsters Urge Cardinal Health Shareholders To Take Action In Wake Of Opioid Crisis

In another effort to hold drug distributors accountable for the opioid crisis, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters is urging Cardinal Health shareholders to appoint an independent chairman, the second such time the union has taken this type of step against a wholesaler in recent months. The union sent a letter on Friday arguing for the move in light of successive settlements the wholesaler reached in the past year with state and federal authorities. A $20 million deal was reached with West Virginia for failing to prevent the diversion of opioid painkillers and a $44 million agreement was concluded with the U.S. Department of Justice for failing to report large amounts of suspicious orders. (Silverman, 10/13)

Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State Gets $3 Million To Combat Drug-Related Child Abuse

[Bridget] Freisthler, a professor and associate dean at Ohio State University’s College of Social Work, led a team that recently won a $3 million federal grant — one of the largest in the college’s history — to address drug-related child-abuse and neglect cases by working with central Ohio’s Fairfield and Pickaway counties. The award will provide “much-needed financial support for services for these children and families,” Freisthler said, at a time when addiction’s effects on children often are overshadowed by the effort to reduce overdose deaths. (Price, 10/16)

