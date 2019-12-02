How Many Teens Have Died Preventable Deaths In Psychiatric Wards? The Answer Isn’t Easy To Find

No single agency keeps tabs on the number of deaths at psychiatric facilities, yet they happen with startling frequency. A Los Angeles Times investigation reveals the scope of the problem in California.

Los Angeles Times: Their Kids Died On The Psych Ward. They Were Far From Alone, A Times Investigation Found

Mia St. John’s cellphone lit up with a message from the psychiatrist treating her son. The voicemail shimmered with hope, the first she had felt in months. The doctor said Julian, admitted to a psychiatric facility with schizophrenia, seemed more cheerful, was talking more with other patients and would soon begin a new art project. (Karlamangla, 12/1)

Los Angeles Times: How To Reduce Suicides On The Psychiatric Ward

Over the last decade, more than 50 people have died by suicide while admitted to psychiatric facilities in California. The figure paints a bleak picture of the options available for people in the midst of a mental health crisis. So for families whose loved ones are suffering from suicidal thoughts, is there hope? Can hospitals actually stop people from dying by suicide? The short answer, experts say, is yes. (Karlamangla, 12/1)

In other mental health news —

The Wall Street Journal: As Suicides Rise, More Attention Turns To The People Left Behind

On the day before his 25th birthday, Jeannine Pembroke’s son killed himself. Soon the calls from family and friends dwindled, and Ms. Pembroke was alone with her grief. One afternoon, she sat at her computer in the house where her son had grown up and sent her first message to an online support group. “We are devastated, numb, angry, and so very sad,” she wrote. As suicides rise in the U.S., more attention is turning to the struggles of the people left behind. New research shows just how severe the aftermath is—and that it is different from other kinds of loss. People who lose a loved one to suicide are at a greater risk for post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide themselves. The grief can be longer-lasting and more debilitating. (Petersen, 12/2)

KCUR: Why It’s Hard To Help Children Through Mental Health Challenges In Rural Communities

It’s hard to look past the challenges families in agriculture have faced this year. Between floods, late planting, and trade turmoil, many families are operating under an extra layer of stress. But addressing the culture of mental health in rural schools and communities is proving more complicated than increasing resources. ...Regional behavioral health agencies this year have increased their outreach to agricultural areas where families are struggling to recover from the flooding. And organizations like the Rural Response Hotline in Nebraska are finding some success connecting families to free counseling during financial advisor appointments. (Stella, 12/2)

The Oregonian: Portland Police Develop Mental Health And Wellness Program For Officers, Civilian Staff

The bureau started training all officers - as well as non-sworn civilian bureau employees - during annual refresher training classes this fall, bringing in physical therapists to share tips on how best to stretch muscles or control breathing to reduce stress. As the bureau struggles to retain veteran officers while being unable to fill more than 100 vacancies fast enough, Training Sgt. Todd Tackett and Harris are tasked with developing a program that will help police get through their law enforcement careers intact, both physically and mentally. (Bernstein, 11/30)

