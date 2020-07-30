How States Are Faring: Ohio Hospitalizations Hit Record High
Reports on the coronavirus epidemic from Ohio, Texas, Arizona, Montana, Oregon and Oklahoma.
AP:
Ohio Virus Hospitalizations Hit New High, Topping April Mark
The number of people who are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Ohio has a hit a new high, the Ohio Department of Health said Wednesday. As of Tuesday, there were 1,122 people with COVID-19 being treated in Ohio’s hospitals, the department said. (7/29)
Dallas Morning News:
‘A Somber Reminder’: Dallas County Reports New One-Day High Of 36 Coronavirus Deaths As State Adds 313
Dallas County reported a single-day high of 36 coronavirus deaths Wednesday, which County Judge Clay Jenkins called a “somber reminder of the seriousness of this outbreak.” The previous record death toll reported in one day was 30 on July 22. (Jones and Steele, 7/29)
AP:
Arizona Reports 2,339 More COVID-19 Cases, 46 Deaths
Arizona health officials are reporting more than 2,000 additional cases of coronavirus for a second straight day but with hospitalizations continuing a gradual decline. The Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday that there have been another 2,339 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 46 more known deaths. (7/29)
AP:
Montana Announces 3 More COVID-19 Deaths, Total Now 55
Montana officials announced three more deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday as Gov. Steve Bullock said the state or county health departments might have to increase restrictions in nine counties that he called virus hot spots. Two Yellowstone County men in their 70s died in their homes, one on Tuesday and one Friday, and a Richland County woman in her 80s died Tuesday, the county health departments reported. More than half of the state’s 55 deaths have happened since July 6. (7/29)
AP:
Over 300 More Coronavirus Cases In Oregon, 8 More Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday announced 304 more COVID-19 cases and eight additional fatalities. At least 66 Oregonians have died since July 12, an amount that has already surpassed Oregon’s deadliest three-week stretch from late March into April, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. (7/29)
AP:
Oklahoma Reports 14 More Deaths, 848 New Coronavirus Cases
The head of the coronavirus team at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center said Wednesday that he believes the coronavirus is being spread by a younger age group and likely leading to an increase in virus-related deaths of those 65 and older. “As we’ve seen more and more cases in the 18-35 year-old age group, we’ve also seen the number of patients 65 and older who have also tested positive,” according to Dr. Dale Bratzler. “When you look at the deaths in Oklahoma, the vast majority are in patients that are 65 years of age and older and I suspect that many of those people in that age group who get infected have been exposed by younger people that are more social and mobile out in the community setting.” (Miller, 7/29)