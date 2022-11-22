How To Avoid 3 Unwelcome Guests And Stay Healthy On Thanksgiving

News outlets cover diverse advice to reduce the risk of catching covid, flu, or RSV during this socially busy week. Plus, guidelines for avoiding food-borne illness and why washing a turkey is not a good idea.

Los Angeles Times: How To Stay Safe At Thanksgiving As COVID-19, Flu And RSV Rise

While it’s impossible to eliminate the risk of catching COVID-19, the flu or RSV, health experts say there are several now-familiar steps that can be taken to boost protection. There’s currently no vaccine for RSV — or respiratory syncytial virus, which can cause serious symptoms and even death in young children and older people — that’s not the case for the flu or COVID-19. (Money and Lin II, 11/21)

ABC News: How To Stay Safe And Healthy This Thanksgiving

Before attending a Thanksgiving gathering, the experts recommend that Americans consider taking a rapid test. Rapid at-home tests are also known as antigen tests. They look for antigens, or proteins from the coronavirus, which are different than polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests that look for genetic material from the virus. (Kekatos, 11/19)

On food safety —

Today: These Are The Top Reasons People Get Sick On Thanksgiving

Turkey, which is often the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving meal, can be contaminated with salmonella, campylobacter, clostridium perfringens and other germs, says Laura Ford, Ph.D., epidemiologist in the division of foodborne, waterborne and environmental diseases at the CDC. Most of these can be killed by cooking foods to a safe internal temperature, Ford says, but raw poultry and its juices can also cross-contaminate anything they touch. Raw eggs used in stuffings, casseroles and desserts can also be contaminated with germs like escherichia coli, Ford adds. (Kee, 11/21)

Fox 9 KMSP: Wash Your Thanksgiving Turkey? Here’s Why Health Experts Say No

With the Thanksgiving holiday almost here, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health experts have issued tips for safely preparing your turkey — and it doesn’t include washing it. (Weaver, 11/18)

WSTM: NYS Department Of Health Offers Cooking Safety Tips Ahead Of Thanksgiving

Cooking stuffing inside a turkey can make it hard for the stuffing to reach safe temperatures. Cooking stuffing separately from the turkey in a casserole dish makes it easy to be sure it is thoroughly cooked. If you cook stuffing in a turkey, put the stuffing in the turkey just before cooking. With either cooking method, use a food thermometer to make sure the stuffing's center reaches 165F. (11/22)

On healthy eating —

National Geographic: How To Have A Healthier Thanksgiving Feast

It’s not the turkey that makes you sleepy — it’s the calories. Experts share how to get the most nutrition out of your meal. (Colino, 11/21)

She Finds: The One Thanksgiving Side You Should Never Eat If You Want To Lose Weight, Experts Say

According to experts, that means leaving certain foods off of your plate, including one seriously salty, carby option: boxed stuffing. To learn more about why boxed stuffing is one of the worst Thanksgiving side dishes you should avoid this year, we spoke to Lisa Richards, nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet. (Geiger, 11/22)

The New York Times: How To Handle IBS And Other Digestive Issues During The Holidays

Whether someone has been managing symptoms for years or is newly diagnosed, gastrointestinal conditions can require constant attention. And while holiday plans are disruptive for most — with late nights, indulgent food, extensive travel and intensive social time — the consequences are often higher for people with I.B.D. and I.B.S. Experts shared strategies to help navigate the season. (Latifi, 11/19)

Woman's World: 6 Ways To Boost Your Brain Health At Every Turn This Thanksgiving

One tip: Chew gum after you eat. Everything from a carb-triggered “food coma” to the rush of holiday activities can leave your mind foggy. To keep your mental energy high and strengthen your brain health as you relax after the meal, chew cinnamon gum. British scientists say doing so signals brain cells to boost energy production, sharpening thinking. And related, Rush University research suggests that flavor compounds in cinnamon reboot your brain, speeding up thinking. (Green, 11/21)

