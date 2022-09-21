How To Improve Antibiotic Access, Use, And Stewardship
Experts Lay Out Antibiotic Stewardship Lessons From COVID-19
A panel of experts with the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA) published a statement last week on ways to improve antibiotic use and stewardship during infectious disease pandemics and outbreaks. The statement, published in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology, addresses widespread inappropriate antibiotic use during the COVID-19 pandemic. The height of unnecessary antibiotic use took place in the early stages of the pandemic, when hospitals were flooded with severely ill patients, diagnostic tests were unavailable or took several days to return results, no treatments were available, and healthcare providers wanted to do something to help. (Dall, 9/19)
WHO: Refugees, Migrants Face Barriers To Antibiotic Access
A new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that, while data on antibiotic use and access among the world's migrants and refugees are scarce, multiple factors may be keeping these vulnerable populations from obtaining and using antibiotics appropriately. (Dall, 9/20)
New Uses For Old Drugs? Every Cure Offers Hope For People With Rare Diseases
"No one is responsible for ensuring that drugs are fully utilized for all diseases they can help," said Every Cure co-founder Dr. David Fajgenbaum. "We're taking on that responsibility." Every Cure aims to raise $55 million to coordinate drug data, identify generics that might offer hope for patients with a rare disease and bring the most promising drugs through clinical trials. (Weintraub, 9/18)
Patients For Affordable Drugs Taps New Leader
One of Washington’s most prominent drug pricing patient groups is tapping an advocate who has fought for access to medicines for nearly two decades as its new leader. (Cohrs, 9/19)
Intellia's CRISPR Treatment Corrects DNA Of 6 Patients With Rare Disease
Intellia Therapeutics said Friday the first six patients to receive its CRISPR-based treatment for a genetic swelling disorder have safely had small, corrective changes made to dysfunctional DNA inside their liver cells. (Molteni, 9/16)
Using Tamiflu In Hospitalized Children Tied To Shorter Stay For Flu
A study across 36 US pediatric tertiary hospitals finds that early use of the antiviral oseltamivir (Tamiflu) in hospitalized children was associated with a shorter hospital stay, lower odds of 7-day readmission, and lower rates of severe outcomes. The study was published yesterday in JAMA Pediatrics. (9/20)
Gel Treats Gum Disease By Fighting Inflammation
A topical gel that blocks the receptor for a metabolic byproduct called succinate treats gum disease by suppressing inflammation and changing the makeup of bacteria in the mouth, according to a new study. (New York University, 9/20)
Polypill Strategy In Secondary Cardiovascular Prevention
A polypill that includes key medications associated with improved outcomes (aspirin, angiotensin-converting–enzyme [ACE] inhibitor, and statin) has been proposed as a simple approach to the secondary prevention of cardiovascular death and complications after myocardial infarction. (Castellano, M.D., Ph.D., 9/15)