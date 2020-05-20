Hundreds Of Immigrant Children Swiftly Sent Home Under Pandemic Border Policy
The deportations represent an abandonment of a decades-long policy that granted safety to migrant children by both Democratic and Republican administrations, reports The New York Times. Border news is also on the administration's renewed policy to block migrants at the border without giving them access to asylum protections.
The New York Times:
More Than 900 Children Have Been Expelled Under A Pandemic Border Policy
The last time Sandra Rodríguez saw her son Gerson, she bent down to look him in the eye. “Be good,” she said, instructing him to behave when he encountered Border Patrol agents on the other side of the river in the United States, and when he was reunited with his uncle in Houston. The 10-year-old nodded, giving his mother one last squinty smile. Tears caught in his dimples, she recalled, as he climbed into a raft and pushed out across the Rio Grande toward Texas from Mexico, guided by a stranger who was also trying to reach the United States. (Dickerson, 5/20)
The Wall Street Journal:
Trump Administration Extends Order Blocking Migrants At Border
The Trump administration extended a public-health order allowing it to reject migrants crossing U.S. borders without giving them access to the asylum system until the government determines the new coronavirus no longer poses a danger to the public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the indefinite extension on Tuesday. The order was introduced in March for a duration of 30 days and extended in April for another 30 days. (Hackman and Restuccia, 5/19)