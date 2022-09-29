Hurricane Ian An Unwelcome Visitor At Many Southern Hospitals
The storm swamped HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, Florida, forcing the four-floor hospital to cram patients into just two floors. Meanwhile, as Ian trudged north toward Georgia and South Carolina, hospitals there prepared for potential impacts.
AP:
Hurricane Ian Strikes Florida Hospital From Above And Below
Hurricane Ian swamped a Florida hospital from both above and below, the storm surge flooding its lower level emergency room while fierce winds tore part of its fourth floor roof from its intensive care unit, according to a doctor who works there. Dr. Birgit Bodine spent the night at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, anticipating the storm would make things busy, “but we didn’t anticipate that the roof would blow off on the fourth floor,” she said. (Hartounian, 9/29)
Tampa Bay Times:
Tampa General Fortifies For Ian With ‘Aqua Fence,’ Water-Tight Doors
While some of the region’s hospitals located in evacuation zones closed ahead of Hurricane Ian, that’s not an option for Tampa General Hospital. The hospital is the region’s only Level 1 trauma center. ... So the hospital, which is licensed for more than 1,000 beds, has deployed an array of defenses against possible flooding and hopes to remain fully operational during Hurricane Ian. That includes deployment of an “aqua fence,” a water impermeable barrier that stretches around the hospital campus. (O'Donnell and Ogozalek, 9/28)
The Florida Times-Union:
Jacksonville Hospitals Make Adjustments As Hurricane Ian Approaches
Jacksonville-area hospitals remained open Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approached, although some of them have limited procedures and visitation and closed specialty centers. Baptist Health postponed elective surgeries, procedures and diagnostic studies scheduled for Thursday at its major hospitals and closed some affiliated specialty centers. But other operations continued as normal. "We do not plan to close any of our hospitals at this time," Baptist Heath spokeswoman Wesley Roberts said. (Cravey, 9/289)
WCBD News 2 Charleston:
Lowcountry Hospitals Preparing For Hurricane Ian Impacts
Hospitals across the Lowcountry are getting ready for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. “We have to be concerned about whether we need to shelter in place, or if we still have access to our facilities because people still have emergency medical conditions that need care, even though a storm is coming. People still have babies,” said Stephanie Palmer, the Emergency Management Program Manager at Roper St. Francis Healthcare. (Cioppa, 9/27)
In related news —
St. Louis Public Radio:
Mobility Issues Complicate A Man's Evacuation From His Home During Summer Flooding
Evacuating your home during a natural disaster, such as flooding, can be frightening for anyone, but there may be additional challenges for those with disabilities. (Lees, 9/28)