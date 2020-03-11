‘I Don’t Want To Lose More Employees’: Construction Firms Seek Ways To Prevent Suicides, End Tough-Guy Image

The construction industry "culture is stoic, as is typical of male-dominated industries,” said Cal Beyer, director of risk management for Lakeside Industries in Seattle. Workers tend to be more at risk for suicide, self-medicating and substance abuse. More public health news is on HIV, AA's effectiveness, ocean bacteria, life-saving CPR, morning fasts, mushroom recall, and the benefits of squatting vs. sitting.

The Wall Street Journal: Construction Industry Tackles Suicide, An Occupational Hazard

Bayview Asphalt is a small paving company, employing about two dozen people. Over the past decade, the Seaside, Ore., business has lost two employees to suicide. The company isn’t alone in the industry in dealing with such tragedy. Among occupations in the U.S., workers in construction and extraction face the highest rate of suicide, according to a January report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which was based on data from 32 states participating in the National Violent Death Reporting System. “I don’t want to lose more employees,” said Tim Wirkkala, Bayview’s operations manager. (Chen, 3/11)

CNN: Second Person Cured Of HIV Is Still Free Of Active Virus Two Years On

The second person ever to be cured of HIV is still free of active virus more than two years on, a study published by medical journal The Lancet HIV revealed on Tuesday. Two and a half years ago, Adam Castillejo -- previously identified as the "London patient" -- finished HIV antiretroviral therapy. He underwent a stem cell transplant to treat lymphoma and his donor carried a mutation known as CCR5-delta 32, which made him resistant to HIV. Researchers said that in treating his lymphoma, they believe Castillejo, now 40, was cured of HIV. (Yu and Woodyatt, 3/10)

WBUR: AA Keeps People From Drinking Alcohol Longer Than Other Tools, Cochrane Review Finds

A new scientific review released Wednesday wades into the long-running debate about Alcoholics Anonymous. The review found AA can sometimes be more effective than many other forms of professional addiction treatment. But that likely won't change the debate. (Becker, 3/11)

CNN: New Chlamydia Species Discovered Deep Under The Arctic Ocean

When people hear the word chlamydia, they usually think about sexually transmitted infections. And it's true that the specific bacteria that causes chlamydia typically depend on interactions with other organisms to survive. So when a team of researchers discovered several new chlamydia-related species deep below the Arctic Ocean, in a place with no oxygen and without an apparent host organism, they were surprised. (Kaur, 3/10)

CNN: CPR: Your Hands Hold The Power Of Life -- All You Have To Do Is Push

It only takes two hands to save a life. Your two hands, pushing strongly on the chest bone in a regular beat, can take the place of a heart that has stopped. In essence, you become the heart, pumping valuable oxygen-rich blood to the brain and all of the vital organs, slowing the countdown to death. (LaMotte, 3/10)

CNN: Eat Breakfast Or Fast? How To Do Both

Is breakfast still the most important meal of the day? We used to know the answer to that question, right? And now we're not so sure. As a registered dietitian, I always recommend starting the day with a healthy breakfast. And during the past 20 years, I've never met a nutritionist who has suggested skipping it. The morning meal can boost energy, control cravings and weight, and improve focus and performance. (Drayer, 3/10)

CNN: Listeria Outbreak: 4 Deaths, 30 Hospitalizations Linked To Recalled Enoki Mushrooms

Four people have died and 30 have been hospitalized with listeria, likely after eating recalled enoki mushrooms from the company Sun Hong Foods, authorities said. Sun Hong Foods recalled the mushrooms Monday because they may be contaminated with listeria, according to the Food and Drug Administration's website. (Waldrop and Christensen, 3/11)

The New York Times: Sitting Is Bad For Our Health. Should We Squat More Instead?

If you are sitting down to read this article, you may be doing your resting wrong, according to a fascinating new study of hunter-gatherer tribespeople and how they idle. The study finds that hunter-gatherers tend to lounge about during the day almost as much as those of us in the developed world. But their approach to inactivity is distinctive, involving no chairs and plenty of squatting. (Reynolds, 3/11)

