If You Can’t Beat ‘Em, Join ‘Em? Advocates Wonder If Mental Health Apps Could Help Social-Media Linked Depression

There are countless studies linking teens' social media use with depression, but that has advocates wondering if technology might actually be the best way to reach those suffering.

The Associated Press: Detecting Depression: Phone Apps Could Monitor Teen Angst

Rising suicide rates and depression in U.S. teens and young adults have prompted researchers to ask a provocative question: Could the same devices that some people blame for contributing to tech-age angst also be used to detect it? The idea has sparked a race to develop apps that warn of impending mental health crises. Call it smartphone psychiatry or child psychology 2.0. (Tanner, 1/3)

CNN: Social Media And Depression: Link Might Be Stronger In Girls

Though social media can be a helpful tool for teenagers to learn and connect with friends, experts have long warned that too much Snapchatting or Instagramming can come with downsides. There appears to be a connection between social media use and depressive symptoms in 14-year-olds, and that connection may be much stronger for girls than boys, according to a study published in the journal EClinicalMedicine on Thursday. (Howard, 1/3)

Denver Post: Colorado Youth Suicide Crisis Fueled By School Pressure, Social Media, Other Factors, Report Finds

The pressure placed on children and teenagers to perform well in school and extracurricular activities, along with the anxiety it creates regarding failure, are among the leading risk factors contributing to the growing number of youth suicides in Colorado, according to a new report. The 87-page report, released Thursday by Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, found that children and teenagers have little time to decompress and get no break from the “bell-to-bell instruction” in schools and other activities. (Seaman, 1/3)

