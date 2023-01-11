Illinois Lawmakers Ban Manufacture, Sale Of Assault Weapons

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill targeting the sale and manufacture of high-power assault weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition, plus large-capacity magazines. Also: health care layoffs in California, a farmers' mental health helpline in Texas, and more.

Capitol News Illinois: Illinois Lawmakers Pass Assault Weapon Sales, Manufacturing Ban, Pritzker Signs It Into Law

On the first full day of his second term, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday signed a bill banning the sale, distribution and manufacture of high-power assault weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition, and large-capacity magazines while still allowing people who already own such weapons to keep them. (Hancock, 1/10)

Chicago Tribune: Website Tracks COVID-19 In Wastewater Across Illinois

Local researchers and scientists have been testing wastewater for COVID-19 since 2020, even recently turning to use tampons in order to swab human waste in sewers. Now, Illinois residents will be able to keep an eye on the levels of COVID-19 in their community as measured by 75 wastewater treatment plants in the state. (Perez, 1/10)

San Francisco Chronicle: SF Layoffs: Healthcare Company To Lay Off 200 Workers

Carbon Health, a San Francisco company that provides urgent and primary care through clinics in California and elsewhere, will lay off more than 250 people, company CEO and co-founder Eren Bali tweeted. “We’re unwinding major initiatives like public health, (remote patient monitoring), hardware, chronic care programs to focus on our core primary care & urgent care service. And we’ve reduced our global work force by more than 200 people,’’ Bali wrote. He said he was still optimistic about the future, but that “the current market conditions force us to be more diligent.” (DiFeliciantonio, 1/9)

The Texas Tribune: Farmer Mental Health Helpline In Texas Aims To Prevent Suicide

Grant Heinrich was working in the office on his family’s farm when he got a text message from one of his closest friends and farm hands. A suicide note. Heinrich jumped in his truck and sped to the barn. The West Texas roads seemed like a tunnel with blurred walls of crops curving around him. (Lozano, 1/11)

Minnesota Public Radio: Worst Winter Air Quality In Minnesota Since 2005. Why Is It So Bad?

It was a dreary scene from the High Bridge in St. Paul late Tuesday morning, as what’s usually a stellar view of downtown, the State Capitol and the Cathedral of St. Paul was instead mostly obscured by the winter smog. What’s behind this sudden turn to poor air quality that has prompted an alert from state officials through Wednesday — and left many Minnesotans with coughs, irritated eyes and burning throats? (Krueger, 1/10)

WUSF Public Media: Amid An EMT Shortage, Crisis Center Of Tampa Bay Offers Incentives To New Recruits

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, along with much of the nation, is dealing with a shortage of emergency medical technicians. The organization recently launched an apprenticeship program that offers incentives to new recruits. (Colombini, 1/10)

AP: W.R. Grace Offers $18.5M To Settle Montana Asbestos Claims

The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state’s claims for environmental damages, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. (1/11)

AP: Judge Outlines Fixes To Poor Health Care In Arizona Prisons

A federal judge who previously concluded Arizona was providing inadequate medical and mental health care to prisoners said she will give the state three months to ensure it has enough health care professionals to meet constitutional standards. (Billeaud, 1/10)

AP: Indianapolis Fire Sends Man, 4 Children Into Cardiac Arrest

An Indianapolis apartment fire left a 28-year-old man and four children ages 1, 3, 12 and 14 unconscious, in cardiac arrest and hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said Tuesday. Indianapolis firefighters performed CPR on the five victims and transported them to hospitals, Battalion Chief Rita Reith said. (1/10)

