In Ad Blitz, Planned Parenthood Urges Passage Of COVID-Relief Bill
The digital campaign asks constituents to call their senators and tell them to “stop stalling” on the bill.
The Hill:
Planned Parenthood Action Fund launched a six-figure ad campaign Monday pressuring several vulnerable GOP senators to pass the next coronavirus relief legislation. Senators return this week from a two-week recess with a steep path to negotiating a bill both parties have vowed to pass by August. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is expected to share the GOP proposal with fellow Republicans on Tuesday. (Bikales, 7/20)