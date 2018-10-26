In Almost Every State, At Least One Type Of Provider Will See Increase In Medicaid Reimbursement Rate

On the flip side, 27 states including Florida and Texas said they plan to cut or freeze rates for inpatient hospitals. Medicaid news comes out of Ohio, Iowa and Idaho, as well.

Modern Healthcare: Medicaid Will Pay Doctors, Hospitals More Next Year

Providers across the country can expect to score higher Medicaid reimbursement next year, but inpatient hospitals may see cuts or rate freezes, according to a state Medicaid survey released Thursday. Forty-seven states plan to offer at least one provider type a rate increase in fiscal 2019, Kaiser Family Foundation's survey showed. That could include primary-care doctors, specialists, home care aides or nursing homes. While at least one provider type in 31 states can expect a rate decrease, that's the smallest number of rate restrictions since fiscal 2008. (Dickson, 10/25)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Ohio Medicaid Paid Millions For Coverage Of People Who Had Died: Audit

Ohio Medicaid owes $38 million to the federal government for payments it made on behalf of patients who had died, according to a new federal audit.It’s a claim that Ohio Medicaid denies. The state is appealing the audit. (Hancock, 10/24)

The Associated Press: Iowa Hospitals Say Medicaid Change Will Cost Them Millions

Iowa officials running the state's Medicaid program have changed the way hospitals are paid for emergency room care which allows insurance companies to deny or reduce payment for hundreds of symptoms causing hospitals to absorb millions of dollars in unpaid bills. Iowa hospitals have warned Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Human Services administrator who oversees the Medicaid program that the changes will cost the state's largest hospitals tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue a year and will lead to layoffs. (Pitt, 10/25)

Kaiser Health News: Gun Store Owner Marshals Voters To Expand Medicaid In Idaho

Standing outside the gun shop she co-owns, next to her SUV sporting “NRA” on the license plate, Christy Perry pledges full support for President Donald Trump. “He’s doing a good job,” said Perry, a four-term Republican member of the Idaho legislature who has voted for a litany of conservative causes, including weakening labor unions, restricting abortion and boosting charter schools. With those credentials, Perry hopes for another big win on Election Day — one that puts her at odds with Trump and GOP orthodoxy. She’s helping lead the drive to persuade state voters to expand Medicaid — a central tenet of the Affordable Care Act, the 2010 law embraced by Democrats and derided by many Republicans. (Galewitz, 10/26)

