In Effort To Save Other Cities’ Conversion Bans, New York City Plans To Repeal Its Own

City leaders fear that if they don't repeal the ban, the lawsuit challenging it would make it to the Supreme Court. “Obviously I didn’t want to repeal this. I don’t want to be someone who is giving in to these right-wing groups,” said New York City Council Speaker Cory Johnson, who is gay. “But the Supreme Court has become conservative; the Second Circuit, which oversees New York, has become more conservative.”

The New York Times: New York City Is Ending A Ban On Gay Conversion Therapy. Here’s Why.

Nearly two years ago, the New York City Council celebrated when it passed a far-reaching ban on conversion therapy, a discredited practice to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. On Thursday, Corey Johnson, the Council speaker, who is gay, said the Council would act swiftly to repeal the ban. (Mays, 9/12)

The Wall Street Journal: New York City Moves To Repeal Ban On Conversion Therapy In Effort To Protect Such Bans Elsewhere

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson introduced legislation to repeal a citywide ban on conversion therapy, in a move designed as a legal tactic to protect such bans elsewhere. New York City faces a lawsuit filed in January by the Alliance Defending Freedom, challenging the constitutionality of the law that was passed in 2017. The religious freedom advocacy group is based in Arizona. Mr. Johnson, who is openly gay, called a repeal of the ban “painful,” but said he is accommodating leading LGBT rights organizations that are worried the lawsuit could undermine efforts to ban conversion therapy in other states. (Blint-Welsh and West, 9/12)

The Hill: New York City To End Ban On Gay Conversion Therapy To Avoid Supreme Court Fight

The Associated Press: New York City Looks To Repeal 'Gay Conversion Therapy' Ban

The proposed repeal now goes to a committee hearing, scheduled for next week, and then would have a vote in the full council and, if it is passed, would be signed by the mayor. “After intense deliberation, the council concluded that it was best to take this drastic step,” Johnson said in a statement. “The courts have changed considerably over the last few years, and we cannot count on them to rule in favor of much-needed protections for the LGBTQ community. To be clear, this alleged therapy is barbaric and inhumane, but repealing this law seemed to be the best path forward.” (Hajela, 9/12)

