In Fla., Case Counts Mount; Gov. DeSantis In The Hot Seat
The recent surge is triggering concern among the state's tourism workers, who worry whether the increase in coronavirus will undermine the state's ability to attract visitors.
The New York Times:
Florida’s Covid Cases Up Fivefold In 2 Weeks: ‘The Numbers Are Scary’
On Saturday, for the second straight day, Florida crushed its previous record for new coronavirus cases, reporting 9,585 infections. Another 8,530 were reported on Sunday. ...Much of Florida’s new surge in cases appears to follow from the reopening of beaches, bars, restaurants and other social activities. The state’s beaches are full and throngs of revelers pack its waterways on boats. (Robles, 6/28)
The New York Times:
Florida Smirked At New York's Coronavirus Crisis. Now It Has Its Own.
In late April, as new coronavirus cases in Florida were steadily decreasing, Gov. Ron DeSantis began crowing about how his state had tamed the pandemic. He credited his decision to impose a state-specific quarantine on New York, then the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak. The move earned him praise in the White House and the ire of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York. Months later, Mr. Cuomo has clearly not forgotten. “You played politics with this virus and you lost,” Mr. Cuomo said on Thursday when asked in an interview about Mr. DeSantis’s earlier boasts. (Goodman and Mazzei, 6/26)
The New York Times:
Coronavirus In Florida: What Pandemic Is Like For Theme Park Workers
Recent weeks have brought a new kind of purgatory for tourism workers in the region. Will spiking coronavirus cases in Florida halt the reopening that was beginning to happen? Disney, for instance, has been calling back employees ahead of a limited return to operations on July 11. (Edelheit and Barnes, 6/27)