In High-Stakes Move Before Opioid Case Goes To Trial, Judge Summons CEOs To Eleventh-Hour Talks With Plaintiffs

Judge Dan Polster, who is overseeing the nationwide opioid case against drug companies and distributors for their alleged role in the epidemic, wants the sides to come to a resolution before it goes to court. The trial is set to kick off on Monday if talks fall through. While the negotiations center around the major players — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — plaintiffs’ lawyers say they hope such a deal would have a domino effect on the remaining defendants.

The New York Times: Judge Summons Drug C.E.O.S For Talks On Sweeping Opioid Settlement

A mayor of a small West Virginia city brought to its knees by opioids and representatives of large cities and counties left reeling by the epidemic will gather in federal court here on Friday morning, to sit side by side with chief executives from the country’s largest drug distributors. Along with platoons of lawyers, including representatives from four state attorneys general, they have been summoned by Judge Dan A. Polster, who is trying to wrest a far-reaching, last-minute agreement to resolve thousands of lawsuits before the start of the first trial on Monday. (Hoffman, 10/18)

The Washington Post: Landmark Opioid Trial Could Be Averted If Friday Meeting Ends In Settlement

CEOs of the major companies are expected be present — an unusual circumstance for a settlement conference. Attorneys general of North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Tennessee also will participate, along with the lead lawyers for the counties, cities, Native American tribes and other groups that have filed suit against the drug companies. They will discuss a settlement currently valued at about $50 billion in cash and drug treatment medications, according to those close to the negotiations who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the talks are at a critical stage. (Benstein, Higham, Horwitz and Davis, 10/17)

The Wall Street Journal: Talks To Settle Opioid Lawsuits Intensify

Reaching a truly comprehensive resolution has proved challenging for the drug companies because of the many plaintiffs’ competing agendas. In addition to 2,500 lawsuits filed by cities, counties, hospitals and Native American tribes in federal court, virtually every state attorney general has filed their own lawsuit in state courts. Attorneys general in Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina and Pennsylvania are leading the current round of talks, causing tension with some other states that feel cut out of the process. Some plaintiffs’ lawyers representing cities and counties don’t support the deal currently under discussion, a person familiar with the matter said. (Randazzo and Hopkins, 10/17)

Bloomberg: McKesson CEO Among Four Summoned To Court For Opioid Talks

The CEOs of McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and two other companies seeking to settle legal claims over their handling of opioid painkillers were summoned to meet with a judge in hopes of hammering out a final deal, according to two people familiar with the matter. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland, who is overseeing the first federal trial over the U.S. opioid epidemic, demanded that the chief executive officers appear in his court on Friday to discuss their settlement proposals, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. (Feeley and Griffin, 10/17)

The Associated Press: Jury Seated In Opioid Case, But Settlement Talks Go On

A jury was seated Thursday for the first federal trial on the opioid crisis, but the push to settle the case before opening arguments next week continued, with company officials expected to gather for further talks. (Gillispie and Mulvihill, 10/17)

In other news on the opioid crisis —

Los Angeles Times: Opioid Addiction Can Be Overcome With Mindfulness, Study Suggests

The ancient practice of mindfulness may be a powerful tool in fighting the modern-day epidemic of opioid addiction, new research suggests. In a series of studies, an eight-week course in mindfulness techniques appeared to loosen the grip of addiction in people who had been taking prescription painkillers for years and experienced powerful cravings for the drugs. (Healy, 10/17)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: While Millions Are Spent To Fight The Opioid Epidemic, A Meth Crisis Quietly Grows In Wisconsin

Jess Przybylski had never really dealt with loss. Then the father of her children was killed in a car crash. In 2011, her friends offered her methamphetamine to distract from the grief. Soon after, Przybylski lost her job. Her two children were taken from her once, then once more when she was caught faking a drug test. A growing rap sheet eclipsed her college degree as she lost cars, relationships — and nearly her life. (Schorr, 10/17)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription