In Iowa, Warren Trying To Pivot Away From ‘Medicare For All’ Back To Core Anti-Corruption Message

"Medicare for All" has tripped Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) up in recent weeks. Now in Iowa, Warren is treading lightly on the issue. Meanwhile, black voters support a single-payer system more than any other group, but they still support former Vice President Joe Biden over the more progressive candidates.

Reuters: As Poll Numbers Slide, Warren Wrestles With Medicare For All Dilemma

With support for Elizabeth Warren's White House bid sliding since the release last month of a divisive plan to overhaul healthcare, the Democratic presidential contender has made an effort to refocus her campaign in early-voting Iowa on her signature anti-corruption message. Some supporters worry that shift could end up hurting the Massachusetts senator, however. Now that Warren has put her $20.5-trillion Medicare For All plan on the table, they want the candidate to try harder to win over doubting voters. (Becker, 12/8)

The Wall Street Journal: Elizabeth Warren Is In Excellent Health, Doctor Says

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren released results from her annual physical examination, making her the first of the top-tier 2020 candidates to continue a tradition of U.S. presidential contenders making their health details public. “Senator Warren is in excellent health and has been throughout the 20 years I have served as her physician,” Dr. Beverly Woo of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston wrote in a letter released by Ms. Warren’s campaign. Dr. Woo is also an associate professor at Harvard Medical School. (Jamerson, 12/6)

The Washington Post: Elizabeth Warren releases physician’s letter attesting to her health

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Friday released a letter from her physician describing her as “very healthy” and issued five pages of supporting medical records, making her the first septuagenarian in the Democratic presidential contest to provide a glimpse at the details of her health. ... By releasing her records first, Warren arguably sets a bar for the others in a presidential field that includes four contenders who, if elected, would be the country’s oldest president at their first inauguration. (Liskey, 12/6)

The Wall Street Journal: Black Voters Back Medicare For All, Not So Much The Candidates Pushing It

African-American voters back Medicare for All more than other groups, polls show, but the policy’s two chief proponents in the 2020 Democratic presidential race haven’t been able to translate that into widespread black support. Instead, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren continue to lag well behind Joe Biden with black voters. The former vice president has been a chief critic among Democrats of Medicare for All and prefers a more moderate expansion of health insurance. In a recent South Carolina poll, he led Mr. Sanders and Ms. Warren by more than 30 points with black voters. (Jamerson, 12/7)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription