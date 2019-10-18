In Latest Round Of Legal Woes, Johnson & Johnson Agrees To $117M Multi-State Settlement Over Pelvic Mesh Products

Numerous women who had the once-popular, hammock-like devices implanted claim they caused severe pain, bleeding, infections and other complications. About 25,000 U.S. women with complications have sued Johnson & Johnson, the company said. Those lawsuits aren't affected by the settlement.

The Associated Press: J&J Agrees To $117M Settlement Over Pelvic Mesh Devices

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to a $117 million multistate settlement over allegations it deceptively marketed its pelvic mesh products, which support women's sagging pelvic organs. Ohio's attorney general said Thursday an investigation found that J&J, the world's biggest health products maker, violated state consumer protection laws by not fully disclosing the devices' risks. (Johnson, 10/17)

The Wall Street Journal: Johnson & Johnson To Pay $117 Million Over Surgical Device Marketing

J&J and its subsidiary were allegedly aware of the possibility for medical complications from the devices but didn’t adequately warn consumers or surgeons, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Thursday about the multistate settlement. The settlement involves no admission of liability or misconduct on the part of Ethicon, a spokeswoman said in an email, adding that the company “remains focused on meeting the significant surgical care needs of health care providers and patients. (Sebastian, 10/17)

The New York Times: Johnson & Johnson Settles Pelvic Mesh Sale Claims For $117 Million

Pelvic mesh products have been at the heart of roughly $8 billion in personal-injury settlements between several manufacturers and tens of thousands of women in the United States. This year, the Food and Drug Administration, after years of complaints, stopped the sale of pelvic mesh to treat a condition called organ prolapse. Johnson & Johnson had stopped selling pelvic mesh to treat that condition in 2012, but it and other manufacturers still sell similar products to treat urinary incontinence in women. (Goldstein, 10/17)

