In Major Test Of Texas Law, Abortion Doctor Prevails In 'Bounty Hunter' Case

The law allows anyone to sue someone who "aids or abets" an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. But a San Antonio judge dismissed the case Thursday, saying the Chicago man who filed it needed proof of injury as required in Texas' constitution.

Houston Chronicle:

In the first test of the Texas law that empowers private citizens to sue for a minimum of $10,000 in damages over any illegal abortion they discover, a state judge Thursday dismissed a case against a San Antonio abortion provider, finding that the state constitution requires proof of injury as grounds to file a suit. (Goldenstein, 12/8)

The Texas Tribune:

A judge in San Antonio has thrown out a lawsuit filed against a Texas abortion provider who intentionally violated a controversial state abortion law. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, allows anyone to bring a lawsuit against someone who “aids or abets” in an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. On Thursday, state District Judge Aaron Haas in Bexar County said people who have no connection to the prohibited abortion and have not been harmed by it do not have standing to bring these lawsuits. (Klibanoff, 12/8)

In abortion news from Indiana —

Axios:

Caitlin Bernard, the OB-GYN who provided an abortion on a 10-year-old girl from Ohio who was raped, dropped her lawsuit Thursday against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. Court filings show Bernard voluntarily dismissed the suit, which was intended to stop the attorney general from investigating her, just over a month after it was filed. (Habeshian, 12/8)

In other abortion news from across the U.S. —

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

A bill introduced Thursday by Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin seeks to establish a four-year, $350 million annual government grant program that would help support women in Wisconsin and across the country who have to travel long distances to get an abortion. (Shastri, 12/8)

AP:

A group of Oklahoma residents has withdrawn a petition that sought to put a state question on the ballot that would protect the right to an abortion. Records show the proponents of the citizen-led initiative petition notified the Secretary of State’s office on Wednesday of their plans to withdraw. (12/8)

Kansas City Star:

“I think it makes a lot of sense for that ballot initiative to go to voters and give them the opportunity to weigh in,” said state Sen. Lauren Arthur, a Kansas City Democrat.But one of the biggest challenges is crafting what that initiative would like and what Missouri voters would support. Abortion rights groups will likely weigh several options that range from enshrining all forms of abortion in the state constitution to returning Missouri to its standards set under Roe v. Wade. (Bayless, 12/8)

NJ.com:

More than five months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, New Jersey issued guidance Wednesday on abortion rights in the Garden State, state Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced. The so-called “Attorney General’s Reproductive Rights Strike Force” and the state Division of Consumer Affairs issued three documents that explain that state’s protections for access to abortions, for health care providers and for safeguarding patients’ privacy. (Fernandes, 12/7)

Wyoming Public Radio:

Only a small minority of Wyoming residents support a total ban on abortion, but most residents support at least some restrictions. That's according to a new statewide survey from the University of Wyoming conducted this fall. (Victor, 12/8)

Independent:

An Evangelical minister and former longtime anti-abortion activist told members of Congress that he helped recruit wealthy conservative donors to serve as “stealth missionaries” at the US Supreme Court, where they developed friendships with conservative justices that aligned with the group’s “social and religious” views. (Woodward, 12/8)

