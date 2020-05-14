In March, Cuomo Quietly Slipped In Liability Protections To Shield Hard-Hit Nursing Homes From Lawsuits
Several New York state lawmakers, besieged by complaints that poor staffing and shoddy conditions allowed the virus to spread out of control in the homes, said they were blindsided by the provision that was added under the radar by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D). More than 5,300 nursing home residents are believed to have died from COVID-19 in New York alone.
The New York Times:
Buried In N.Y. Budget: Legal Shield For Nursing Homes Rife With Coronavirus
In the chaotic days of late March, as it became clear that New York was facing a catastrophic outbreak of the coronavirus, aides to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo quietly inserted a provision on Page 347 of New York’s final, voluminous budget bill. Many lawmakers were unaware of the language when they approved the budget a few days later. But it provided unusual legal protections for an influential industry that has been devastated by the crisis: nursing home operators. (Harris, Baker and McKinley, 5/13)
