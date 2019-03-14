In New York, Judge Upholds Public Health Officials’ Drastic, Unusual Decision To Ban Unvaccinated Children From School

Measles outbreaks in New York prompted health officials to take what they say is the unprecedented step of banning unvaccinated children from attending certain schools that had vaccination rates lower than 95 percent. The parents of more than 40 banned children at Green Meadow Waldorf School sued, but Federal District Court Judge Vincent Bricetti ruled that it wasn’t in “public interest” to allow the children to go back to school. Meanwhile, Amazon has pulled two books that promote the antivaccination movement.

The New York Times: Parents Wanted Their Unvaccinated Children In School, But A Judge Said No.

With New York State facing one of its most severe measles outbreaks in decades, public health officials in a suburban community took the extraordinary step in December of banning unvaccinated students from attending school, regardless of whether they had received religious or medical exemptions for the vaccine. The parents of 42 children affected by the ban at the school, the Green Meadow Waldorf School, sued the Rockland County health department, asking a federal judge to issue an injunction to allow the children to return. (Gold, 3/13)

The Washington Post: Measles Outbreak: Unvaccinated Children Can't Return To New York School, Federal Judge Rules

Normally, children and their families are able to claim a religion-based exemption from required vaccinations. But Rockland County’s health department has said these are not normal times. Across New York, there have been more than 300 confirmed measles cases, more than 150 in New York City and 146 in nearby Rockland County. In Rockland, most of the cases were found in those who were unvaccinated and under the age of 18. In December, the alarming outbreak compelled county officials to take the drastic — and, they say, unprecedented — step of banning unvaccinated children from attending certain schools that had vaccination rates lower than 95 percent. (Thebault, 3/14)

The Hill: New York Judge Denies Request To Allow Unvaccinated Students To Return To School

The lawsuit argued that the health department’s decision to bar the students from campus violates the families’ right not to vaccinate their children for religious reasons. "The plaintiffs have not demonstrated that public interest weighs in favor of granting an injunction," Briccetti said in court Tuesday, according to the paper. (Daugherty, 3/13)

The New York Times: Amazon Pulls 2 Books That Promote Unscientific Autism ‘Cures’

Amazon has removed the online listings for two books that claim to contain cures for autism, a move that follows recent efforts by several social media sites to limit the availability of anti-vaccination and other pseudoscientific material. The books, “Healing the Symptoms Known as Autism” and “Fight Autism and Win,” which had previously been listed for sale in Amazon’s marketplace, were not available on Wednesday. The company confirmed that the listings had been removed, but declined to discuss why or whether similar books would be taken down in the future. (Hsu, 3/13)

Modern Healthcare: Limit False Anti-Vaccine Claims, AMA Tells Amazon, Facebook, Google, Twitter

The American Medical Association is urging the country's largest internet technology firms to clamp down on misinformation about vaccines in light of the ongoing series of measles outbreaks. The nation's most influential physician organization on Wednesday sent a letter to the CEOs of Amazon, Facebook, Google, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube expressing concern that their respective internet media channels are spreading false information about the safety and efficacy of vaccines, and as a result have been driving parents to not immunize their children. (Johnson, 3/13)

The Oregonian: Measles Outbreak: Vancouver-Area Epidemic Grows To 77 Confirmed Cases

The Clark County Public Health Department announced Wednesday that one more person has been diagnosed with measles linked to a Vancouver-area outbreak. The total number of people diagnosed in Oregon and Washington due to the outbreak since Jan. 1 is now at 77. There are another three people in Oregon who’ve contracted measles not related to the epidemic, according to health officials. (3/13)

Houston Public Media: Another Measles Case Confirmed In Texas, Bringing Total To 11

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is reporting 11 cases of measles as of this week. Last week, the state surpassed the total number in all of 2018 when there were nine confirmed cases. In 2017, Texas only had one case of measles. The 11th case is in Collin County and the patient is an adult who had traveled internationally, as reported by The Dallas Morning News. Harris County has the most cases in the state, with four reported by health officials. The other counties with confirmed cases are: Bell, Collin, Denton, Galveston, Guadalupe, Jefferson and Montgomery. (3/13)

The CT Mirror: Lawmakers Call For End To Religious Exemption On Vaccines

Lawmakers, including House Majority Leader Matthew Ritter, took aim Wednesday at the state’s religious exemption to vaccines, calling for a vote to repeal the provision and claiming that only a small but vocal group has argued to let it stand. Ritter cited concerns for school-aged children who cannot receive vaccinations because of immunodeficiencies, and pointed to other states, like California, Mississippi and West Virginia, that have eliminated the exemption. (Carlesso, 3/13)

Health News Florida: Judge Sides With Charter Schools In Safety Fight

In a decision that could have statewide implications, an administrative law judge Tuesday ruled that the Palm Beach County School Board is required to assign safety officers to charter schools under a law passed last year. Judge John Van Laningham sided with Renaissance Charter School Inc., which operates six schools in Palm Beach County and wanted the School Board to provide “safe school” officers. The School Board refused, leading to the legal battle. (Saunders, 3/13)

