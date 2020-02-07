In Odd Twist, Kansas Legislators Pushing For Abortion Restrictions Use ‘Safety’ Language Of Amendment’s Opponents

Attempting to overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision last year declaring access to abortion a fundamental right, many GOP legislators are suggesting that without the restrictions women could be forced back into looking for ''unsafe, back alley'' procedures. News on women's health is from Florida, as well.

The Associated Press: Kansas Fight Over Abortion Has Debate Turned ‘On Its Head’

Kansas legislators considering a proposed amendment to the state constitution on abortion are raising the spectre of women being forced back into going to unsafe and unclean “back alley” clinics if their measure does not pass. But in a twist away from what’s typical in such debates, anti-abortion lawmakers were making the argument Thursday as the House gave first-round approval to the proposed amendment. The measure would overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision last year declaring access to abortion a “fundamental right” under the state’s Bill of Rights. (Hanna, 2/6)

The Associated Press: Abortion Measure Clears Another Key Hurdle In Florida

Republican lawmakers in Florida moved closer to enacting legislation to require parental consent before a minor can get an abortion, clearing a key hurdle Thursday in the state Legislature. After a civil but passionate hourlong debate, the Senate voted 23-17 along party lines to endorse the measure, which now awaits action in the state House. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has said he supports the effort in the GOP-led Legislature. (Caina Calvan, 2/6)

