In Oregon, Problem Drinking Drives Effort For More Alcohol Tax

Oregon has among the highest rates of problem drinking in the U.S., and rising deaths, The New York Times reports, even as some efforts to curb excessive drinking have fallen aside. Meanwhile, in California, an effort to expand services offered by optometrists is controversial.

The New York Times: Rise In Deaths Spurs Effort To Raise Alcohol Taxes

Oregon is a drinker’s paradise. The state boasts more craft distilleries than Kentucky and is second only to California in the number of wineries. Some call Portland “beervana” for its bevy of breweries. But Oregon also has among the highest prevalence of problem drinking in the country. Last year, 2,153 residents died of causes attributed to alcohol, according to the Oregon Health Authority — more than twice the number of people killed by methamphetamines, heroin and fentanyl combined. (9/11)

In health updates from California —

Los Angeles Times: California Politics: A Sleeper Bill On Newsom's Desk To Keep An Eye On

AB 2236 would expand what procedures an optometrist can perform in California with additional training. It’s one of 571 bills currently on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. The governor has until Sept. 30 to sign or veto those bills, which also includes a doctor transparency measure that had previously struggled to gain traction the last two years. More on that bill later. (Gutierrez, 9/9)

San Francisco Chronicle: Scant Data On Health Impact Of Heat Wave Shows Bay Area Unready For Climate Change

Bay Area hospitals treated dozens of people for heat-related ailments this week, during what may have been the worst hot spell ever in Northern California, but the true public health impact is unknown because there are few coordinated efforts to track illnesses and injuries caused by weather events, health experts said. (Allday, 9/9)

The Imprint: Antipsychotic Drug Use On California Foster Kids Drops 58%, Study Finds

California has dramatically curbed its use of antipsychotic medication to control emotionally troubled foster children, according to a new study, raising hopes of a changing culture in the years since a Bay Area News Group investigation exposed the rampant use of those powerful drugs. (Loudenback and Fitzgerald, 9/11)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

The Texas Tribune: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Declares Emergency Over Greg Abbott’s Busing Policy

Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public health emergency in response to Texas continuing to bus migrants to the nation’s capital. (Neukam, 9/9)

The Texas Tribune: New West Texas Clinic Opens In Rural Health Care Desert

On a recent Thursday morning, John Hodges walked one of his older patients out the door. “God bless you for being here, John,” the patient said, shaking the nurse practitioner’s hand on his way out. (Lozano, 9/12)

News Service of Florida: Appellate Judge Criticizes State Over Delay In Granting Medical Marijuana Licenses

An appeals court judge chided Florida health officials for not following up on promises to grant additional medical marijuana licenses as required by state law, saying potential applicants are “understandably frustrated” and offering a legal playbook for entrepreneurs who have been shut out of the cannabis market for years. (Kam, 9/9)

News Service of Florida: State Board Of Governors Will Discuss How To Spend A $40 Million Boost For Nursing Education

State higher-education officials are slated to discuss how universities plan to spend $40 million aimed at bolstering the number of “high-quality” nursing graduates in Florida. (9/9)

Bloomberg: NJ Labor Unions Urge State To Recoup Health-Insurer Funds, Delay Premium Vote

Unions representing hundreds of thousands of New Jersey public workers urged the state to recoup controversial payments to its health insurance provider and delay a vote planned for next week on whether to increase their premium costs. (Tozzi, 9/9)

Oklahoman: Adult Day Centers Ready To Help Clear Oklahoma's Disability Waitlist

Thousands of families in Oklahoma remain on the waiting list for access to disability services for their loved ones, according to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. Prior to finding the adult day center location in Edmond, the Rooks family was one of many facing the dilemma that occurs when a developmentally disabled child becomes an adult. (WIlliams, 9/11)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription