In Private Lunch, Trump Tells Republicans To ‘Be Tough’ On Dems But Doesn’t Press For Specific Plan

President Donald Trump met with Republican senators in a freewheeling lunch where he touted his poll numbers. But when it came to stimulus plans, Trump demurred. “I asked him specifically whether he thought we needed to do another bill and what in his opinion should be in it. And he gave me a careful, artful answer, which tells me he’s not ready to say,” said Sen. John Kennedy (R., La.). Meanwhile, progressives in Congress see the pandemic as a way to push their agenda forward.

The Associated Press: Trump Urges Senate Republicans To 'Be Tough' On Democrats

President Donald Trump arrived on Capitol Hill on Tuesday for perhaps one of the larger social gatherings still happening in Washington amid the coronavirus — the weekly Senate Republican lunch. Behind closed doors, Trump was unscripted and freewheeling with the 53 GOP senators. He touted his poll numbers, dismissed rival Joe Biden and implored Republicans to “be tough” against Democrats this fall. Despite House passage of a $3 trillion pandemic aid package, Republicans insisted they’ll wait until June to consider whether more help is necessary. (Mascaro, 5/19)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump Holds Off On Specifying Coronavirus-Relief Priorities

President Trump didn’t press Senate Republicans on Tuesday about specific ideas for the possible next round of coronavirus relief, instead focusing on the 2020 election and other concerns, adding to the uncertainty over the timing of any future deal with Democrats. “We have a lot of priorities,” Mr. Trump told reporters when asked about what he told senators regarding the coronavirus response. Mr. Trump and his economic aides have backed the idea of a payroll-tax holiday and other tax measures, but the president didn’t emphasize them Tuesday to senators or in public appearances. (Wise and Duehren, 5/19)

The Washington Post: Trump Expresses Opposition To Extending Coronavirus Unemployment Benefits Enacted In Response To Pandemic

President Trump on Tuesday privately expressed opposition to extending a weekly $600 boost in unemployment insurance for laid-off workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to three officials familiar with his remarks during a closed-door lunch with Republican senators on Capitol Hill. The increased unemployment benefits — paid by the federal government but administered through individual states — were enacted this year as part of a broader $2 trillion relief package passed by Congress. (Kim, 5/19)

Reuters: Republican Senators Put Brakes On Additional Coronavirus Aid

Republican leaders in the U.S. Congress said on Tuesday they were in no hurry to work on another coronavirus relief package, despite the House of Representatives’ passage last week of a $3 trillion measure. “We need to assess what we’ve already done, take a look at what worked and what didn’t work, and we’ll discuss the way forward in the next couple of weeks,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters after President Donald Trump spoke to a Senate Republican luncheon. (Cowan and Cornwell, 5/19)

NPR: Progressives Are Pushing Their Policies During The Pandemic

Democrats said the $3 trillion coronavirus aid bill that was approved last week in the House of Representatives is meant to meet the needs of everyday Americans. Republicans dismissed that same bill as a partisan attempt to enact a longstanding wish list of Democratic policy priorities. Progressive Democrats don't exactly dispute that. (Snell, 5/20)

NPR: Senators Clash Over How Soon To Reopen The Economy

Members of the Senate Banking Committee squabbled Tuesday over how quickly the U.S. economy can rebound from the coronavirus shutdown and whether the federal government is doing enough to support struggling families and businesses in the meantime. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell defended the government's multi-trillion-dollar relief efforts to date. Powell stressed additional measures may be necessary to prevent lasting economic damage. (Horsely, 5/19)

PBS NewsHour: As Fed Plans New Lending Program, Senate Is Divided Over Coronavirus Aid

President Trump joined a Republican Senate luncheon Tuesday, where he defended his reported use of controversial antimalarial medication hydroxychloroquine. He also said he would temporarily waive regulations that could complicate business openings or slow economic growth. Meanwhile, senators from the two parties diverged on when and how to provide more pandemic relief. (Alcindor, 5/19)

