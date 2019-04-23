In Revised Opioid Lawsuit, Connecticut Describes Sackler Family Telling Doctors Addiction ‘Not Caused By Drugs’

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the new allegations “demonstrate the callous indifference” with which Stamford-based Purdue Pharma and its former president, Richard Sackler, approached their work. Other news on the opioid epidemic comes from Florida and Ohio, as well.

The CT Mirror: CT Files New Allegations Against Purdue, Sacklers In Opioid Lawsuit

Connecticut stepped up its legal fight with Purdue Pharma Monday, adding new defendants, a new charge and new allegations of wrongdoing by the Sackler family to a complaint that says the company and its wealthy owners promoted deadly opioid addiction. The amended lawsuit, which was initially filed in December, says Stamford-based Purdue, the maker of OxyContin and other addictive pain relievers, and the Sacklers told doctors addiction was “not caused by drugs,” but instead was the result of “susceptible individuals.” (Radelat and Carlesso, 4/22)

Tampa Bay Times: Opioid Lawsuit Bill Stalls In Florida Committee Chaired By Sister-In-Law Of Walgreens Lobbyist

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is suing the nation’s largest drug makers and distributors, accusing them of recklessly supplying Floridians with millions of drugs per year. But a bill that is critical to the lawsuit moving forward has stalled in the committee of a powerful lawmaker: Sen. Lizbeth Benacquisto. The Fort Myers Republican said her committee won’t hear it because of concerns that it could invade the privacy of patients. She said her objections aren’t related to her brother-in-law. (Mower, 4/22)

Columbus Dispatch: Three Wrongful Death Lawsuits Settled, One New Filed Against Mount Carmel, Husel

The Mount Carmel Health System has settled three of what Monday became 28 wrongful-death lawsuits, including a $250,000 settlement in the death of a 78-year-old woman cared for by a physician accused of ordering excessive amounts of painkiller for at least 35 intensive-care patients, court documents show. The $250,000 settlement was reached in the May 29, 2017, death of Lora Stone of the South Side, who was given a “grossly inappropriate dosage” of the opioid fentanyl ordered by former Mount Carmel Dr. William Husel, according to a lawsuit filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. (Viviano and Wagner, 4/22)

