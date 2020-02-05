In State Of The Union, Trump Calls For Action On Drug Prices, Surprise Billing And Promises To Protect Health Care

President Donald Trump in his State of the Union address to Congress touched on health care topics that are front of mind for voters, such as drug pricing and costly surprise medical bills. Trump also touted his push for price transparency within the industry, a main theme in his administration's actions, and took a swipe at Democrats' support of "Medicare for All."

The New York Times: Trump Claims End Of ‘American Decline’ While Avoiding Mention Of Impeachment In State Of The Union

President Trump claimed credit for a “great American comeback” in a speech to Congress on Tuesday night, boasting of a robust economy, contrasting his successes with the records of his predecessors and projecting optimism in the face of a monthslong Democratic effort to force him from office. Mr. Trump, who lamented what he called “American carnage” when he was inaugurated in January 2017, described a different country today, declaring in his third State of the Union address that the nation’s future was once again “blazing bright.” (Shear, 2/5)

The Washington Post: Trump Paints Strong Economy As Vindication As He Tries To Move Past Impeachment

In his third State of the Union address — and final one before voters will cast their verdict on his presidency this fall — Trump made no mention of the impeachment battle that has consumed him for months, even as he faced down his Democratic adversaries in the House chamber where they had voted to charge him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress less than two months ago. (Nakamura, 2/5)

The New York Times: Six Takeaways From Trump's 2020 State Of The Union Speech

Mr. Trump addressed two pieces of potential health care legislation that remain a top priority for both parties in the coming months: surprise billing and prescription drugs. He said that he had spoken with Senator Chuck Grassley, Republican of Iowa and the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, to urge him to pass legislation that lowers the price of prescription drugs. “Get a bill on my desk, and I will sign it into law immediately,” Mr. Trump declared, as Alex M. Azar II, the health and human services secretary, looked in the direction of Democrats in the room. (Weiland, 2/5)

Modern Healthcare: Trump Pushes Congress To Overcome Drug Pricing Gridlock In State Of The Union

"I am calling for bipartisan legislation that achieves the goal of dramatically lowering prescription drug prices. Get a bill to my desk, and I will sign it into law without delay," Trump said. Senate Finance Chair Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has said he wanted more vocal support from Trump for a bipartisan package to lower prescription drug costs Grassley authored with Senate Finance ranking member Ron Wyden (D-Ore.). The bill has stalled so far because conservative Republicans oppose a provision that would force drugmakers to pay back the government for price hikes that outpace inflation. (Cohrs, 2/4)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump Touts Economy, Ignores Impeachment In State Of The Union Speech

The issue of health care presented Mr. Trump with an opening to criticize his Democratic opponents. The president echoed comments he made in his 2019 address criticizing efforts “to adopt socialism in our country.” “To those watching at home tonight, I want you to know: We will never let socialism destroy American health care,” Mr. Trump said. When Trump said there are those who want to take away people’s doctors and abolish private insurance, Democrats shouted, “Who? Who?” (Restuccia, 2/5)

Los Angeles Times: Partisan Passions Overtake Trump's State Of The Union Speech

He panned the “Medicare for all” proposals backed by two Democratic presidential hopefuls, Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. “We will never let socialism destroy American healthcare!” he said, before pivoting to an even more controversial assertion, claiming that support for a government takeover of healthcare would lead to “free government healthcare for illegal aliens.” (Stokols and Bierman, 2/4)

The Hill: Trump Bashes 'Medicare For All' In Swipe At Sanders

President Trump took a shot at Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, declaring at his annual State of the Union address, “We will never let socialism destroy American health care!” “One hundred thirty-two lawmakers in this room have endorsed legislation to impose a socialist takeover of our health care system, wiping out the private health insurance plans of 180 million Americans,” he said in a slam of the Independent Vermont senator's signature health care reform bill, “Medicare for All.”Trump pledged to “those watching at home” that he would not let it happen. (Bolton, 2/4)

The Wall Street Journal: Full Text Of President Trump’s 2020 State Of The Union Speech

Here is President Trump’s State of the Union address as prepared for delivery and released by the White House. (2/4)

