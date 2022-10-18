In Unusual Twist, Medical Costs Rise Slower Than Inflation
Everyday expenses have been driven up by rising inflation, but a report in USA Today says health care costs have risen more slowly, for the first time in 40 years. Also: Medicare fraud accusations against Cigna, health care data breaches, and more.
USA Today:
Inflation Rises Faster Than Medical Costs For First Time In 40 Years
As consumers choose a 2023 health insurance plan from employers in coming weeks, many will find rate hikes are modest when compared to everyday living expenses. It’s the first time in over three decades that overall inflation accelerated at a faster rate than medical costs. (Alltucker, 10/17)
In other health care industry news —
Modern Healthcare:
Justice Department Sues Cigna Over Medicare Fraud
The lawsuit alleges that from 2012 to 2019, Cigna hired health professionals to visit patients’ homes and falsely document medical conditions to increase the revenue it generated from taxpayers. (Tepper, 10/17)
KHN:
Centene Gave Thousands To Georgia Leaders’ Campaigns While Facing Medicaid Overbilling Questions
A health insurance giant that has paid out more than $485 million in legal settlements with states over pharmacy billing allegations has also been a major donor to Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, according to campaign finance records. (Prabhu and Miller, 10/18)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Local Hospitals Feel The Brunt Of AMC’s Emergency Room Closure
Piedmont Atlanta Hospital reported Monday afternoon severe overcrowding in its emergency room requiring all ambulances to be diverted elsewhere. It also reported no room for new patients needing psychiatric care, emergency care, or critically ill ICU patients. (Thomas and Hart, 10/18)
Modern Healthcare:
Tracking Healthcare Data Breaches
In 2022, there were more data breaches through the end of September than for similar periods in all previous years. (Broderick, 10/17)
In news about rural health care —
Las Vegas Review-Journal:
Biden Signs Bill To Improve Rural Health Care In Nevada
The Nevada Primary Care Association endorsed legislation that would allow community health centers to use federal funds to provide mobile health care units to better serve residents in rural areas of states where facilities are often hard to reach for elderly, disabled or poor patients. (Martin, 10/17)
The Daily Yonder:
Breaking Point: Specialists, Broadband And The Fight For Health Equity In Rural America
Eyal Kedar didn’t start out in rural healthcare. He spent several years working in a big city before eventually realizing he wanted to become a generalized specialist in rheumatology, a branch of medicine that treats inflammatory or infectious conditions of the joints and other parts of the skeletal system. “I felt that the best way to do that would be in a rural community,” he said. Kedar is now the sole rheumatologist in St. Lawrence County in New York state. (Eaton, 10/17)