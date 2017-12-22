In Violation Of Federal Law, VA Hospitals Have Been Hiring Doctors With Revoked Licenses

The VA's guidance stated that the facilities could hire the doctors as long as they had a license active in one state, regardless of if they'd had it pulled in another.

USA Today: VA Policy For Hiring Doctors Has Violated Law For Last 15 Years

The Department of Veterans Affairs has allowed its hospitals across the country to hire health care providers with revoked medical licenses for at least 15 years in violation of federal law, a USA TODAY investigation found. The VA issued national guidelines in 2002 giving local hospitals discretion to hire clinicians after “prior consideration of all relevant facts surrounding” any revocations and as long as they still had a license in one state. (Slack, 12/21)

