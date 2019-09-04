In Virginia The Election Stakes Are High, But Democrats See Obamacare As An Ace Up Their Sleeve

Democrats are pumping money into ads that tout the health law and target their Republican opponents for being against “affordable health care." Both of Virginia's legislative chambers are up for grabs this fall, with Republicans holding just a razor-thin majority in each chamber. News on the health law comes out of Ohio and Wyoming, as well.

Politico: Democrats Bet Big On Obamacare To Win Virginia Statehouse

Virginia Democrats are betting health care will help them take control of the state legislature in November, following their rout of Republicans two years ago that nearly eliminated the GOP’s hold on the Virginia statehouse. Democrats are already pouring tens of thousands of dollars into ads targeting the health care records of GOP incumbents in newly competitive races, hoping to capitalize on recently redrawn legislative districts seen as more favorable to Democrats. And new polling data says health care ranks high for potential voters. (Pradhan, 9/4)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Obamacare Health Insurance Exchange Prices To Drop In Ohio For First Time

Ohioans who purchase insurance on HealthCare.gov will likely save money in 2020, as the state is reporting an average premium decrease of 7.7% compared to last year, according to the Ohio Department of Insurance. It is the first decrease for Ohioans since the health insurance marketplace was unveiled seven years ago, and it could be more evidence that the controversial Affordable Care Act is working. (Hancock, 9/3)

Wyoming Public Radio: Workforce Services Department Teams Up With Enroll Wyoming

Enroll Wyoming is a program that helps residents access health insurance options. Andrea Hixon, project team manager with the Department of Workforce Services, said the goal of the partnership is to connect job-seekers with resources to make an informed decision about health insurance coverage. (Wheeler, 9/3)

Meanwhile, in other election news —

Kaiser Health News: Trump Promises ‘Phenomenal’ Health Plan. What Might That Mean?

While many Capitol Hill Republicans want to avoid a repeat of the Affordable Care Act repeal debate, President Donald Trump keeps promising a health plan that will be “phenomenal” and make the GOP “the party of health care.” Last month, Medicare chief Seema Verma said, “We’re actively engaged in conversations” on what to do. Earlier in August, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway indicated an announcement might come this month. Behind the pronouncements lies a conundrum: whether to stray beyond efforts underway to improve the nation’s health care system — loosening insurance regulations, talking about drug prices, expanding tax-free health savings accounts — to develop an overarching plan. (Appleby, 9/4)

