The insurance industry's dominant lobbying group America's Health Insurance Plans last week named Matt Eyles as its next president and CEO, taking over from Marilyn Tavenner on June 1. Eyles, who is currently AHIP's chief operating officer, previously held roles at D.C.-based consultancy Avalere Health, Coventry Health Care (now part of Aetna), and drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. Modern Healthcare insurance reporter Shelby Livingston caught up with Eyles to talk about his priorities for the trade group, the federal government's move to expand short-term plans, and the recent wave of proposed megamergers between insurers and nontraditional partners. (Livingston, 3/20)