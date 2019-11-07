‘Incredibly Encouraged’: CRISPR Technology Clears Early Safety Hurdles For Treating Cancer Patients

Although the technique itself has proven safe in a very limited trial of three patients, it's too soon to tell whether it was also effective. However, some see the results as a first step into a new generation of cancer treatment.

The New York Times: Crispr Takes Its First Steps In Editing Genes To Fight Cancer

Doctors have for the first time in the United States tested a powerful gene-editing technique in people with cancer. The test, meant to assess only safety, was a step toward the ultimate goal of editing genes to help a patient’s own immune system to attack cancer. The editing was done by the DNA-snipping tool Crispr. (Grady, 11/6)

The Associated Press: Doctors Try CRISPR Gene Editing For Cancer, A 1st In The US

The treatment deletes three genes that might have been hindering these cells' ability to attack the disease, and adds a new, fourth feature to help them do the job. "It's the most complicated genetic, cellular engineering that's been attempted so far," said the study leader, Dr. Edward Stadtmauer of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. "This is proof that we can safely do gene editing of these cells." (11/6)

NPR: CRISPR To Fight Cancer Looks 'Promising' In 1st Safety Test

Stadtmauer stresses that the trial was not designed to determine whether the approach actually works — only whether it is safe and feasible. "This treatment is not ready for prime time," he says. "But it is definitely very promising."Other researchers agree. "I'm just so excited about this," says Jennifer Doudna of the University of California, Berkeley, who contributed to the discovery and development of CRISPR techniques. (Stein, 11/6)

