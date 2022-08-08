Indiana Passes Near-Total Abortion Ban In Wake Of Roe Decision
News outlets report on the new law in Indiana, passed Friday night. It's the first state to pass an abortion restriction law since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Some responses have been swift, with Eli Lilly already saying it will reassess its presence in the state where it was founded.
The 19th:
Indiana Becomes First State To Pass Abortion Ban Post-Roe V. Wade
With the passage of a near-total abortion ban Friday night, Indiana became the first state to pass an abortion restriction after Roe v. Wade, which protected the federal right to abortion, was overturned. (Padilla, 8/5)
BuzzFeed News:
A Republican Lawmaker Said “Not Her Body, Not Her Choice” Before Indiana Passed A Near-Total Abortion Ban
Republican House Rep. John Jacob, an anti-abortion extremist who wanted to remove all exceptions from the bill, including those for rape and incest, declared that an abortion was not a woman’s choice. “The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body,” Jacob said on Friday. “Let me repeat that: The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice.” (Cao, 8/6)
Indianapolis Star:
Indiana Abortion Law: Here's What It Does
The ban will go into effect on Sept. 15. The law makes Indiana the first state to pass legislation of its kind in a special session since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. ... The bill bans abortion at zero weeks, with narrow exceptions for rape, incest, fatal fetal abnormalities, plus the life and health of the mother. (Kane, Lange, Herron and Fradette, 8/6)
Blowback came swiftly —
AP:
Biden Team, Eli Lilly Condemn New Indiana Abortion Ban
Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co., which employs 10,400 people at its headquarters in Indianapolis, warned that the ban could lead it to reassess its presence in Indiana. “We are concerned that this law will hinder Lilly’s — and Indiana’s — ability to attract diverse scientific, engineering and business talent from around the world,” the company said in a statement Saturday. “While we have expanded our employee health plan coverage to include travel for reproductive services unavailable locally, that may not be enough for some current and potential employees.” (Kusmer, 8/6)
Bloomberg:
Eli Lilly Says Indiana Abortion Law Forces Hiring Out-Of-State
A growing list of companies, including Citigroup Inc., Apple Inc., Bumble Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co., are offering benefits for reproductive-care services in states that have imposed restrictions. But Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly’s announcement marks a swift escalation by a multinational that employs 10,000 people in Indiana, where the drug maker was founded in 1876. (Fisher, 8/6)
NPR:
Large Employers Express Opposition After Indiana Approves Abortion Ban
Planned Parenthood called the legislation "an egregious attack on health care in Indiana," and noted that the group's facilities would not be able to provide abortions after it takes effect, even in the circumstance where exceptions are granted. "The way Indiana lawmakers moved this bill, hastily and without regard for the people it will impact most, is cruel and out of touch," said Rebecca Gibron, CEO for Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky. "Governor Holcomb shut off his phones, cowering from his constituents, and signed their fates away to a future without bodily autonomy and access to fundamental health care." (Davis, 8/6)