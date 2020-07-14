Inflammatory Syndrome Seen More Widely
Doctors are seeing a COVID-related syndrome, first seen only in children, in adults.
Reuters:
COVID-19 Inflammatory Syndrome Now Seen In Adults
A rare and life-threatening condition seen in some children and young adults after exposure to the novel coronavirus is being reported in older adults now as well. The condition, known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), can attack multiple organs, impair heart function and weaken heart arteries. (Lapid, 7/13)
CIDRAP:
Study Finds 11-Fold Hike In COVID-Linked Inflammatory Syndrome In UK Kids
A multicenter observational study published late last week in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health identified 78 cases of the pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome tied to COVID-19 in the United Kingdom from Apr 1 to May 10—at least 11 times more than expected. (7/13)