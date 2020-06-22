Influential Government Panel Revises Advice On Alcohol Consumption For Men
The Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee now says that men, like women, should limit their drinks to one a day. Meanwhile, alcohol consumption is skyrocketing during the pandemic.
Politico:
Men Should Cut Back On Booze, Federal Panel Says
Men should cut back their alcohol intake to one drink per day rather than two, according to an influential panel that is advising the government on new dietary guidelines due out this year. And Americans should also further cut back on added sugars, said the panel of outside experts convened once every five years called the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee. (Bottemiller Evich, 6/18)
NPR:
Drinking Too Much? Know The Signs And How To Get Help
Despite the lack of dine-in customers for nearly two and half long months during the shutdown, Darrell Loo of Waldo Thai stayed busy. Loo is the bar manager for the popular restaurant in Kansas City, Mo., and he credits increased drinking and looser liquor laws during the pandemic for his brisk business. Alcohol also seemed to help his customers deal with all the uncertainty and fear. "Drinking definitely was a way of coping with it," says Loo. "People did drink a lot more when it happened. I, myself, did drink a lot more." (Smith, 6/21)