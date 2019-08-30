Inspector General Report Keeps Pressure On Beleaguered Indian Health Services To Improve Quality Of Care

The Indian Health Service has been beset with a series of problems that have tripped up its efforts to provide proper care for its patients. There were no recommendations in the new inspector general report, but it was meant as a warning that the agency needs to make major strides toward improving.

The Associated Press: Report: US Native American Health Agency At Crossroads

Emergency rooms shut down for months. Hospitals put patients at risk for opioid abuse and overdoses. A longtime pediatrician was charged with sexually abusing children. The federal agency that administers health care for more than 2.5 million Native Americans has long been plagued with problems that have kept it from improving health care delivery. Money, staffing, infrastructure, health disparities and a general lack of accountability all have played a part. (Fonseca, 8/29)

