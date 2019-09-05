Insurers Face $15.5B Bill If Health Law Tax Resumes As Planned In 2020

The annual fee on insurers was suspended by Congress in 2019 out of concern for consumers' out-of-pocket costs. Insurance premiums are likely to rise by more than 2% in 2020 if the IRS implements the tax as planned, the new report warned. Health law and state insurance news comes out of Texas, Connecticut, Minnesota, California, Ohio and Tennessee, as well.

Modern Healthcare: Health Insurance Tax Would Cost Insurers $15.5 Billion In 2020

The Internal Revenue Service on Tuesday published a notice asserting that health insurance companies face a $15.5 billion tax bill in 2020 if the ACA's health insurance tax resumes as planned. The ACA created the tax, known as the health insurance industry fee, to fund implementation of the ACA's marketplace exchanges. It's an annual fee on health insurance providers based on premiums and a payer's market share. (Brady, 9/4)

Houston Chronicle: Houston Community Group Gets $400K To Help With ACA Enrollment

A Houston non-profit community group, Change Happens, has been awarded just over $400,000 in federal grant money to help assist in the upcoming enrollment for 2020 individual and family health coverage through the Affordable Care Act. Change Happens is only one of two organizations in the entire state to receive federal navigator grants which help pay for outreach and assistance for those wanting to sign-up for health insurance through the exchange. Advocates have said such assistance is crucial as the process of picking the best plan can be confusing. (Deam, 9/4)

The CT Mirror: Customers, Lawmakers Urge State Insurance Officials To Address Rising Costs

Lawmakers, health care advocates and customers made a vociferous plea to Connecticut’s insurance commissioner and regulators Wednesday to block rate hikes, calling the years-long cycle of increases on the state’s health insurance exchange unsustainable. (Carlesso, 9/4)

Pioneer Press: MNsure Enrollment Window Shrinks So All Enrollees Plans Can Start Jan. 1

Minnesotans who need to buy an individual insurance plan on the state’s MNsure exchange will have fewer days to sign up this year. MNsure announced Wednesday the 2020 open enrollment period when customers can sign up will run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 23, 2019. That’s about 20 fewer days than customers had during last year’s sign-up period. Minnesotans still have a week more than customers in other states who rely on the federal health insurance exchange and must sign up by Dec. 15. In past years, Minnesotans could pick in late December and early January, but their insurance coverage didn’t take effect until Feb. 1. (Magan, 9/4)

Modern Healthcare: L.A. Care, Blue Shield Promise Invest $146 Million In Community Centers

L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan announced Wednesday they will jointly operate 14 new and existing community resource centers throughout Los Angeles county. The effort is part of a $146 million investment from both insurers over a five-year period with each group investing $73 million. Such a collaboration among two insurers, which are typically competitors, is unique. But John Baackes, CEO of L.A. Care, said there is an advantage to working with Blue Shield Promise because they share members. Blue Shield Promise contracts with L.A. Care to offer Medi-Cal, California's Medicaid program. (Castellucci, 9/4)

Columbus Dispatch: 'Nine Years Later, I Still Owe $19,000' — Ohioans Struggle With Surprise Medical Bills

About 1 in 3 Ohioans with private health insurance was surprised by a medical bill in the past year, according to a new survey released Wednesday. More than half of that group said the bill was higher than they expected, and 40% of them said they received a doctor’s bill they didn’t know was coming. (Candisky, 9/4)

Nashville Tennessean: No Dental Insurance? Nashville Clinics Offer Free Or Affordable Care

The National Association of Dental Plans estimates that about 74 million Americans have no dental coverage. That means about 23% of the population, or more than double the percentage of the population that lacks health insurance, could be unable to afford basic dental services like cleanings, fillings or extractions. The good news is that there are several great local resources, including some pop-up missions and some ongoing clinics, that will provide free or reduced-cost dental services and some medical services to people in need. (Hance, 9/5)

