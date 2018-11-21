Internal VA Watchdog Finds Widespread Errors In Benefits Claims From Veterans Who Have ALS

Of 960 claims that were examined, 430 contained errors. Of those, 230 claimants were awarded the wrong benefits, and most received no money or were underpaid. In other news, Apple is in talks with the VA to create software allowing veterans to transfer health records to iPhones.

The Washington Post: Some Veterans With ALS Were Deprived Of Health Care Benefits, VA Watchdog Finds

The Veterans Affairs Department’s internal watchdog has uncovered widespread errors in how the agency awards benefits to some of its most vulnerable patients: those diagnosed with the devastating neurological disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. VA Inspector General Michael Missal, in a review released Tuesday, found that dozens of veterans suffering from ALS were deprived of financial support because staff mishandled their benefits claims. (Rein, 11/20)

The Wall Street Journal: Apple In Talks To Give Veterans Access To Electronic Medical Records

Apple Inc. is in discussions with the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide portable electronic health records to military veterans, a partnership that would simplify patients’ hospital visits and allow the technology giant to tap millions of new customers, according to people familiar with the effort and emails reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. Under the plans being discussed, Apple would create special software tools allowing the VA’s estimated nine million veterans currently enrolled in the system to transfer their health records to iPhones and provide engineering support to the agency. Apple in January announced its foray into the electronic-records field with a feature that allows patients to import and store medical information. (Kesling and Mickle, 11/20)

